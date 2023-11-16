MPD Reports: Rocks thrown into parking lot damaging vehicles; man arrested after discharging firearm, threatening police during arrest; DUI arrests

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – S. Broad; Civil dispute over property between male and female. Situation mediated and civil remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Walgreens- In reference to a juvenile hanging out of the window. The area was checked and negative contact was made with the vehicle.

Dispute – Clay Will Circle – in reference to a male and female subject arguing. Both parties were separated.

Damage to property – S. Broad St. Complainant reported an unknown person throwing rocks into the parking lot striking vehicles. Extra patrol requested during night time hours.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Marable (Matthews Park): Subjects were located in a vehicle after hours in the park. Subjects were identified and informed of the park hours. Sunrise to Sunset.

Other Law – Hill Street – Third Party caller advised of a possible fight on location. Contact made with female who advised she cut her finger while cutting onions and bell peppers, no one else on location, all okay.

Shots Fired – Southside Multiple callers called due to hearing multiple gun shots and seeing a male and female run into a trailer. Shell casings were located on scene and male subject was arrested for reckless conduct. The subject admitted to firing a weapon. On the way to the PD, the subject made threats to responding officer. He was arrested for Reckless Conduct, Terroristic Threats, and Influencing a Witness.

Other Law/Agency Assist – Blaine St – In reference to a report of a missing juvenile out of Gwinnett County. Report was taken. Officers worked with Gwinnett County PD and were successful in recovering the juvenile.

Dispute – Woody Dr – Male and female on location drunk and fighting. No physical crime occurred, verbal dispute only.

Damage to Property – Sorrells St – In reference to a vehicle striking another parked vehicle. Report was taken. All ok on location.

Domestic Dispute – Irving St A, Male subject was placed under arrest for aggravated assault and kidnapping after units responded to a domestic incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – South Lumpkin at Hardees – Female subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. She had a suspended driver’s license and she provided officer’s with a false name and date of birth. The subject was arrested for driving on a suspended license and giving a false name and DOB to law enforcement. She was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Fire Assist Truck Stop- In reference to a jet ski fully involved in the parking lot. The Jet Ski was on a trailer and not attached to a vehicle. Turned over to fire.

Damage to Property – Blaine St @ MPD. – Complainant reported her vehicle being damaged sometime Friday evening. Report taken.

Damage to Property – South Broad St.- Complainant reported her vehicle damaged sometime Saturday night, report taken.

Harassment – Pavilion Pkwy @ 5below- In reference to the complainant wanting to file a harassment report of a previous family member. Temporary Protection Order process explained.

911 Hangup – Atha Street- The complainant called to report a car accident that occurred in front of her residence. Neither vehicle was on scene upon officer’s arrival. The complainant also wanted to report neglect of her grandson by the boy’s mother. Report taken, civil remedies advised.

Identity Theft – Blaine St MPD- In reference to an unknown female trying to withdraw $4500 from the complainant’s bank account. Report taken.

Juvenile complaint – Amber Trl- Dispute between female subject and her juvenile daughter, situation mediated and remedies advised.

Road Rage – Hwy 11/Hwy 138- Reference to road rage incident between two male subjects. Neither party wished to press charges and agreed to remain separated. Report taken.

Dispute – Carver Pl; – Verbal dispute between female and male subject Remedies advised; parties agreed to remain separated.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/ Cedar Ridge; In reference to Blue Silverado stopped for Blue auxiliary lights and broken taillights. Driver was found DUI less safe, and to have open containers in the vehicle. He was arrested and taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail, and the vehicle was impounded.

Suspicious Person – N. Broad St. @ Frank’s Subject was standing on the edge of the road, called in by off duty officer worried the subject might get hit by a car due to in dark color’s no light in area.

Domestic – Walker Drive – In reference to a subject in a silver SUV yelling at someone while parked in the roadway called in by a third party. Negative contact with the vehicle or subjects.

Suspicious Vehicle – Walton St/N Broad St- In reference to a blue Chevy truck driving in circles on Walton St. Vehicle was gone when officers arrived and never located.

Theft report – Vine St.- Geoffrey Fryer called to report a female subject stole some of his pay stubs, birth certificates and social security card from his residence. Report taken.

Area Check/Warrant attempt – Wall St.- Anonymous caller stated that male subject was on location with active warrants for escape out of Clayton County. Negative contact with the subject

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 -Anonymous complainant stated a tractor trailer was failing to maintain lane. Negative contact.

Damage to Property – N Lumpkin St; Wayfarer Hotel- Delivery vehicle backed into gate. Report taken.

