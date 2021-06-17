MPD Reports: Rooms damaged by ex-girlfriend; Juvenile burns complainant’s clothes; Juveniles out peddling drugs

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 3 – 10, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – West Highland: In reference civil issues between parties. One couple was issued criminally trespassed from 315 1/2 Highland Ave.

Fraud – S Broad St: MPD: Subject reporting her debit card info stolen and used while she was in Arkansas. Report taken.

Dispute Nowell St: In reference to juvenile burning complainant’s clothing in the yard. Juvenile complaint denied – probation officer contacted.

Dispute – Tall Oaks West. The subject reported security knocking on his door at 9 a.m. to move his vehicle. Civil Remedies advised.

Illegal Dumping – 5th St / Radford St: In reference to a red/ gray Dodge truck dumping yard debris in front of Radford St. Dispatch was advise and will advise Public Works. Area check with negative contact.

Child Custody – Perry St. Reference to a female subject requesting a report in reference to her 14-year-old daughter being taken to New York by her father, approximately 2 weeks ago without permission and not bringing her back. On call CID notified. report taken.

Dispute – N Broad St Monroe Auto in reference to a dispute between two males over a vehicle. One was able to retrieve his vehicle. The other had an outstanding warrant for larceny and was arrested. Report made.

Dispute – Country Club Dr. Complainant requesting a report due to his ex-girlfriend causing damage to several rooms. Report taken.

Dispute – East Spring St in reference to a verbal dispute between two people. One subject was arrested for an outstanding Walton County Sheriff’s Office warrant for battery.

Traffic Offense – Hwy 78 EB & Marable St Bridge In reference to a male subject stopped for a traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of a stolen firearm out of the City of Forest Park. The firearm was reported stolen on 12-04-2020. He was also found to be on 1st offender felony probation out of Athens Clarke County for burglary. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon/1st offender probationer and theft by receiving. He was turned over to the Walton County jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Cook St. 3 male subjects loitering in the parking lot of Cook Street apartments. Further investigation led to the arrest of one for Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Loitering – W Spring St in reference to several juveniles asking people if they wanted to buy some drugs, all ok

Traffic Offense – East Spring St. A male subject was arrested for Possession Sched II and Drug Related Objects.

Theft – Lopez ln. Complainant reported 6 landscape accent lights stolen from residence in the last 2 days. Report taken.

Damage to Property – E. Washington St. – a Uhaul backed into the building. Report taken.

Theft – South Madison Ave. A male subject reported a theft of his prescription medication that occurred last date in Southside Mobile Home Park while partying with friends.

Theft Report – S Broad St; Complainant reported last date a violin was taken from his rented space at Monroe Mercantile. Violin had no distinguishing marks or serial number. Photos and possible video footage of the suspect will be added to the case file when received by complainant.

Juvenile Compliant – E Church Street. A male juvenile was being unruly. Ongoing issue. Family counselor contacted DFACS.

Traffic Stop – HWY 138 at Great Oaks Plaza. Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was taken into custody for Defective equipment, Obstruction, Poss. of SCH II, Poss. of Marijuana less than 1oz, and Drug related objects. The passenger was taken into custody for an active probation violation warrant out of the WCSO. Warrants taken.

Traffic Stop – Perry St. @ Launius Ave. – Vehicle stopped for out tag light. During the course of the stop the driver was found to have a warrant for Failure To Appear in reference to traffic charges out of the WCSO. The warrant was confirmed and a hold was placed. The female was subsequently arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Dispute – Towler St. Met with parties involved. Both had been drinking. The caller wished to leave, but the other party did not want her to leave due to the drinking. The caller was checked for sobriety and advised to sleep it off at a neighbor’s house. Parties were separated without incident.