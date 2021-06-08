MPD Reports: Rooster chases children; subject charged with laying drag; subject arrested for stabbing victim in the thigh

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 27 – June 3, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Assault – Mill Stone Bluff – Two persons involved involved in a physical dispute. During the dispute, one stabbed the other in the right rear thigh. One subject was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Animal Complaint – Sherwood Dr. In reference to a rooster chasing children around. Negative contact with the rooster.

Damage To Property – Glen Iris Dr ex-tenant damaging the complainant’s fence panels. Tenant stated she went to hang linen and the boards broke. The incident to be documented. Report made.

Suspicious vehicle -West 5th Street: in reference to a subject doing burn outs in the street. He was issued a citation for Laying Drag.

Dispute – West Spring St (Wal-Mart): In reference to two getting into a verbal argument. Report made for document purposes.

Assault – Magnolia Terrace. Complainant reported that he was hit in the face last date at Da Grand. The complainant does not know the name of the other party. Report requested.

Threats – West Spring Street (Walmart) In reference to a woman wanting to report that her daughter telling a family member that she wishes her mother would die. The complainant was advised that it was not a threat, and it would be documented.

Fight – E Marable two subjects disputing in front of the residence. Contact made with the two who were in a physical altercation. One was detained due to being a juvenile and released into the custody of her mother. Juvenile complaint completed.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street (Walmart) In reference to a female shoplifting approximately $4.00 worth of unknown food. Subject ran on foot and fled the property. Walmart declined prosecution. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – South Broad Street – Walton Mill to several juveniles riding skateboards through the complex. Area check conducted, negative contact with the juveniles.