MPD Reports: Scam at Walmart with ‘cash card’ used to purchase $31,000 worth of gift cards

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Firearms – Pine Park St- Complainant stated they heard approximately 5-6 gunshots coming from the area. While patrolling the area officers heard several more gunshots. Negative contact was made.

Warrant Attempt – West Creek Circle- While patrolling the area for call #3 a suspicious vehicle was seen at the dead end of W. Creek Cir. The tag was run and the registered owner had an active warrant for probation violation with the original offense of aggravated stalking. The male was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – Pine Park- Complainant had stated that a male subject had busted her window out of her vehicle, male subject was found and arrest for criminal trespass

Other Law – Monroe PD- In reference to the complainant stating she backed into vehicle at Walmart that was passing by. Both parties exchanged information on location before leaving the scene. There were no injuries.

Residential Alarm – W Spring St.-Responded to the alarm call and spoke with subject on-scene, the subject came back with a warrant so he was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Dispute – Colquit St- In reference to female subject on location stating she was disputing with someone over the phone. She stated things were taken from her residence but refused to talk to law enforcement regarding the matter.

Unknown Law – Masters Drive – In reference to a juvenile on location calling 911 and stating there was a bad guy inside the residence. All ok, parent on location.

Juvenile Runaway – Blaine St.- Female subject reported that her daughter ran away. Report taken.

Wanted Person – Alcovy Street – Named male subject was on location with an active Violation Of Probation warrant. He was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Jail.

Dispute – Mill Stone Bluff- In reference to and unknown male disputing with the complainant about where his vehicle was parked. All ok.

Dispute – Colquitt Street- male and female had a dispute, female did not wish to cooperate with Officers. Went back at 1433 Hours the male subject was stating this time female pulled gun, mother of subject stated no one pulled gun, son had mental issues.

Warrant – Alcovy St.- – In reference to a named subject having a probation violation out of the county. Transported to WC Jail without incident.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St.- State Probation Office, State Probation had a subject in the office that had a probation violation warrant and asked for them to be picked up and transported to the Walton County Jail. Subject was arrest and transported.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St Quality Foods – In reference to an older white male in a wheel chair at the entrance of the Quality foods parking lot. Male was advised not to be in the crosswalk and moved to the sidewalk. All. Ok.

Mental Patient – Our Family Health Center- In reference to a patient recently released from Ridgeview stating she was hearing voices. Patient was calm upon arrival. Turned over to EMS to be transported to Piedmont Walton.

Suspicious Person – Quality Foods – In reference to a male asking people for money. Officer patrolled the area with negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Ridge Rd – In reference to the complainant stating (2) black males were going through her open amazon packages on her porch. Negative contact was made with the males in the area.

Suspicious Vehicle – Unisia Dr. @ Hwy 78- In reference to a vehicle failing to maintain lane. Contact made; driver’s vehicle was towed for no insurance.

Animal Complaint – Hwy 138/ Hwy 78- In reference to a dog running loose in the area, an area check was conducted. No dog was found.

Dispute – W Spring St. Papa Johns – In reference to a customer not paying for food. Report taken.

Theft – Hwy 78 Truck Stop – In reference to a female subject taking 800 dollars from the cash register. She was arrested and charged with theft by taking. Transported to WC Jail without incident.

Suspicious Vehicle – St. Albans Church – In reference to a red jeep with open doors. Negative contact with the vehicle.

Entering Auto – E. Church St.- In reference to a female complainant’s purse with contents stolen from her truck. The vehicle was unlocked, no signs of forced entry.

Theft Report – Quality Foods – Female complainant reported that $61 dollars of cash was stolen from her wallet. She did request to press charges, report taken.

Foot Patrol – Downtown – Area parking lots checked reference possible entering autos.

Mental Patient – S Broad St. Walgreens – Female subject on location requesting to be 10-13. She was transported to Piedmont Walton and Turned over to Staff without incident.

Shoplifting – Walmart – Couple were charged with shoplifting. Subjects were cited, fingerprinted, and released.

EMS Assist – E Church St. & Milledge Ave. – In reference to a female having a seizure and driving her car. Contact was made with the female who did not appear to be having a seizure, she also denied going to the hospital.

Shoplifting – Walmart – Female subject was arrested for shoplifting. She was fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation.

Scam – Walmart – In reference to four unknown subjects using a “cash card” to pay for approx. $31,000 worth of gift cards, but no actual money was withdrawn from the card used. Turned over CID

Dispute – E Fambrough St – In reference to a dispute between a female and a male. The male was gone when officers arrived, warrants taken on him for Battery.