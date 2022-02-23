MPD Reports: School bus involved in minor hit and run; family fraud complaint and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Harassment – Anytime Fitness. A female employee stated that her now ex-boyfriend was repeatedly calling and emailing her. Female was advised of remedies. Officers did speak with the man and advised he could handle the situation through a civil court process.

Fraud – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to the complainant reporting fraudulent activity with her bank account. Stated that her son has possibly deposited a fake check into their joint account and withdrawn the money. Complainant provided several documents for the case.

Juvenile Complaint – North Madison Avenue. In reference to juveniles skating in the area and acting unruly in front of the daycare. Juveniles were given permission by Grace Monroe to skate in the parking lot. Were told to act more civil.

Threats – West Spring St. Two parties having a dispute over the phone. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Plaza trace In reference to two parties having a dispute. Situation mediated.

Theft – South Broad St. Complainant reporting that subject stole her vape machine and $15. Further investigation led to more thefts in the area possibly committed by subject.

Prowler – South Broad St. Subject believes someone was talking on his porch. Remedies advised and patrols increased.

Dispute – W Marable St in reference to a dispute, located by rapid S.O.S. Area checked, all appeared ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring St in reference to a grey truck in location. Subject was inside the vehicle, he pulled over to get some sleep, all ok.

Hit and Run – N Broad St / E Marable St. One school involved, had one child and two adults inside bus. White Ford truck was gone when officers arrived. Report in GEARS

Burglary – Mill Stone Bluff. Residents stated that at some point over night the front door to residence was attempted to be kicked in. His motorcycle was also tipped over. Pictures of door were taken. CID made aware.

Suspicious Person -Highway 11 North & Deer Acres. In reference to a woman walking on the side of the road. Officer made contact, and she advised she was alright and walking to Tanglewood. A courtesy ride was offered and denied.

Civil issue – W Highland Ave. Complainant advised her ex-girlfriend threw out some of her belongings. Complainant is trying to find a new place to live but said that ex-girlfriend is making her life difficult. Remedies advised; report taken.