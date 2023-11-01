MPD Reports: Scooter crash sends one to the hospital; traffic stops net unlicensed drivers; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious vehicle – South Broad St. @ Alcovy St.; In reference to a Gray Volkswagen Jetta driving recklessly in the area. Vehicle struck a pole in the area of Norris Street.

EMS Assist – White Oak Lane; In reference to report of female on scooter struck by vehicle. It was discovered the female was not struck by a vehicle, and crashed her scooter. She taken to Piedmont Walton by EMS, and the scooter taken away from the scene by Taylor’s.

Dispute – W Spring Street, Haven Inn- Female subject refusing to leave. She packed her belongings and left the location without incident.

Dispute – Overlook Crest- Dispute between a male and a female subject, remedies advised.

Dispute – East Church St- Verbal dispute over refund for gas. Situation mediated.

Threats – Tall Oaks Dr.- Female subject called to report an incident that occurred last date, report taken and remedies advised.

Damage to Property – Reed Way- Male subject reporting damage to Lexus ES 350 that occurred in a two-vehicle accident on 10/21/2023.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – East Spring St – Male subject stopped for traffic offense. He had a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and taken to the Monroe Police Department where he was fingerprinted and released on copy of a uniform citation.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Ford St/Edwards St -Male subject stopped for traffic offense. He had a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and taken to the Monroe Police Department where he was fingerprinted and released on copy of uniform citation.

Traffic Accident – Zaxby’s/Hwy 138 -Two vehicles one injury by complaint. The injured driver was cleared by EMS on scene. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – E Spring St- In reference to a subject, who was using power to charge the phone. No crime was found, and the subject was leaving the location without incident.

Other law – Pine Park; In reference to a Walton County Animal control call/dog bite, Turned over to WCAC.

Dispute call – Plaza Dr. In reference to a female calling stating her child’s father was about to place hands on her. Negative contact made.

Suspicious Person – S Madison; Fish- Reference to a named male sitting on location. He advised he was a mental patient and was lost. He requested a ride to a motel.

Suspicious Vehicle – Master Drive – In reference to a caller stated a gold Acura was blocking the road. Upon arriving on scene, the Acura was parked properly not obstructing the roadway in any way.

Vehicle Accident – S Hammond Dr- Single vehicle accident vehicle verses a tree. Minor injuries. GEARS report taken.

Other Law – S Madison Ave- Verbal dispute between a male and a female. Nothing criminal occurred; remedies were advised.

