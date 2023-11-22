MPD Reports: Semi knocked power out at Walton Truck Stop; man sent on his way after being found laying on side of roadway in the dark

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Attempt – West Spring St @ Haven Inn; In reference to attempting to locate a subject with a warrant in room 201. Subject was located and taken into custody without incident.

Dispute – Hwy 11- Male subject disputing with staff on location. Parties separated.

Dispute – Springer Ln; – Male subject called in reference to witnessing a black male, armed with a firearm, attempt to force entry into Apartment B. The residents of apartment B. Residents at that apartment stated there was no one at their door. Report taken for documentation.

Road Rage – Publix Pavillion -Caller stated a male subject was driving erratically and yelling. Caller stated the male apologized for his behavior and both parties left prior to officer’s arrival.

Suspicious Person -S. Broad / Walker Dr.- In reference to a subject sitting on road side with feet in road. Spoke with subject all T4.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 E/Truck Stop- Driver was stopped for no insurance/suspended tag. He was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Jonesboro PD. He was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Dispute – E. Marable St/ Marable Manor; In Reference to female subject attacking other residents. She was transported to Piedmont Walton for 1013 in lieu of charges.

Suspicious person – N. Madison at Bold Spring Ave. – In reference to a (juvenile) out past curfew. Gave the juvenile a ride home. 23M023231

Traffic Stop – in reference to a named subject being arrested for DUI , FTML.

Animal Complaint – Stone Creek Bend -An anonymous caller stated a raccoon was walking in the area. Call cleared by 327.

Mental health Patient – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview Institute- Female subject walked away from the ambulance. She was under a signed 1013 order. She was assisted in understanding that she could not leave, and escorted into the facility without incident.

Harassment – N Broad Street, Armory Bookstore- Complainant called in reference to a named subject harassing one of her employees. The subject was located and barred indefinitely from the store. Report taken.

Other Law – W Spring Street @ Murphys gas station. Complainant called due to finding organs in the garbage can outside of the store. The organs were determined to have belonged to a deer.

Damage to Property – Hwy 78; Walton Truck Stop – In reference to a semi hitting ground power box, causing power outage. Semi was gone when officers arrived

Damage to property – W Spring St/GWA- Reference to complainant hitting a deer in her vehicle.

Suspicious Person – Pine Park Street – Male Subject was laying at the edge of the roadway on the ground in the dark. The subject was advised to go to the residence that he was going to on Knight St.

Threats – Unisia Dr.; Hitachi – In reference to an employee threatening to follow the complainant home and hurt her. Complainant uncooperative, report made.

Intoxicated Person – E Church St; Amicis- In reference to an intoxicated female who was refusing to leave the business. She was given a ride home in order to avoid any further disturbances.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. – Female subject was walking in the rain and alongside the roadway. She was given a ride to the Waffle House on W. Spring St.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St at Felker St. In reference to a F-150 with canceled registration and no valid Insurance. Vehicle towed by Taylors; Driver cited.

Traffic Stop – MPD units received a BOLO from Social Circle PD in reference to a violent domestic incident that occurred in the city limits of Social Circle.

