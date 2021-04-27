MPD Reports: Several disputes between two subject mediated, vehicle accident and juveniles loitering

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 25 – 22, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Loitering – West Spring St – Harry’s Marathon to juveniles hanging out in the parking lot. Juveniles were advised not to hang out in the parking lot anymore.

Vehicle Accident) Birch St / Athens Hwy: a single-vehicle accident that left the roadway with the driver being ejected out of the vehicle. Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol.

Hit and Run – Mountain View. In reference to a white Toyota Avalon striking the complainants’ vehicle and leaving the scene. Report in GEARS.

Dispute – South Broad Street – A subject was arguing with her daughter. Both parties claimed they were not arguing. The subject was criminal trespass from the location.

Harassment – Union Street. Complainant requesting information for harassing calls and messages. Temporary Protection Order process along with other remedies advised.

Dispute – Ash Ln. A female and a male subject were verbally disputing. The male was arrested for Possession of Schedule IV and Drugs to be Kept in Original Container.

Dispute – S Hubbard St a verbal argument between two parties. Parties agreed to stay from each other for the night.

Dispute – Old Mill Pt. Ref to a dispute over property. Two parties were separated and advised of civil remedies.

Juvenile complaint – West Spring St., Quality Foods. A mother reports her 16-year-old daughter listed as run away from Social Circle PD in West Monroe Villas

Follow up – Ridge Rd. Contact was made with the juvenile who was released to her mother. SCPD supervisor was notified, and juvenile was removed from GCIC, all ok.

Dispute – Davis St. Landlord and tenant in a verbal dispute over landlord being inside of one of the buildings on the property landlord explained civil process and told to leave the area.

Theft in progress – Norris St. Complainant reporting that someone broke into his house. Upon the Officers arrival, the complainant advised it to happen 18 days ago and his girlfriend who has been living with was the one who probably did it. He was advised of the Civil remedies.

Identity theft – Mill Stone Bluff. subject using the complainant’s information during a traffic stop. Report taken.