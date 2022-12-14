MPD Reports: Severe asthma attack; suicidal thoughts; warrant pick ups and traffic stops result in several arrests

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78@ HWY 11: Female subject was stopped for tag light. Probable cause search conducted. She was arrested for schedule I, misdemeanor marijuana, and traffic offenses.

Dispute – Wellington Dr. Subjects disputing with both parties making allegations of physical contact. Insufficient probable cause for arrest. Remedies advised.

Suspicious vehicle – E Marable St; Matthews park: In reference to a named male subject sitting in park parking lot checking emails and eating food. All appeared ok.

Traffic Stop – Vine St. @ S. Broad St. Traffic stop for headlight requirements. Female subject arrested on outstanding Loganville PD warrant. Vehicle towed by Taylors.

Warrant – Walton Press: in reference to searching for a named male subject. Negative contact on location.

Suspicious Person – Wal-Mart: Subjects on location attempting to purchase baby formula. They were advised of store hours and sent on their way.

Illegal Parking – Heritage Ridge Dr- Owners of vehicles advised to park with the flow of traffic.

Suspicious Person – N Madison Ave in reference to two male subjects pulling on door handles of the school. Contact was made with two male subject and they were advised to leave the property per the pastor.

EMS Assist – Double Springs Church Road (MAHS). In reference to a 16-year-old student having a severe asthma attack. EMS responded and transported the patient to Piedmont Walton.

Suicide Threats – E. Church St & Poplar St. Named male subject was having suicidal thoughts. He was found and eventually transported by family for treatment.

Suspicious person – Church Street in reference to a named subject asking for help. Subject was placed under arrest for probation violation warrant.

Other Law – Wells Fargo- In reference to an elderly gentleman possibly being scammed out of money.

Identity Theft – Blaine St.- In reference to a female subject stating that she has been contacted by multiple scammers and had her house listed on Zillow. Remedies advised.

Harassment – Green St.- Named male subject reported his neighbor harassing him. He and the neighbor were advised of civil remedies.

Other Law – Blaine St.- In reference to a named subject stating his employees at a local fast food restaurant were smoking marijuana and possibly selling in the back parking lot. Extra patrol requested.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St; Walmart. A male and a female subject arrested and released on a copy of their citations for shoplifting.

Dispute – Green St – In reference to the complainant stating parties were arguing in front of her house. The complainant was advised to call 911 if the parties started arguing again.

Warrant Attempt – Deer Acres Inn. Named subject was found on location and arrested for active warrants.

Wanted Person – Golden Pantry- Named subject was seen entering the Golden Pantry via vehicle. He had numerous active warrants from numerous different agencies, as well as a suspended driver’s license. He was taken into custody for active warrants and driving on suspended license.

Dispute – Green Street in reference to a neighbor dispute. Everyone was separated.

Suspicious person – E Church St. In reference to a juvenile male running through the complainant’s yard. He was gone when officers arrived.

Traffic Stop – HWY 11 at Tanglewood Dr. Vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane. After investigation, he was placed under arrest for FTML and DUI of Alcohol. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken.

Unknown Law – Haven Inn- In reference to a named male subject’s legs hurting and him yelling. He was evaluated by EMS but declined care.