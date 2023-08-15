MPD Reports: Sexual abuse of a 15-year-old reported; lost/stolen credit card used several times within city limits

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period July 27 to Aug. 3, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Lost Item – Blaine Street – In reference to a debit card being lost at J&B Foodmart on July 29. The card was then stolen and has been used multiple times within the City Limits. Officers attempted to identify the subject via video footage. Officers located the male in video footage but could not see is face. Report taken.

Dispute – Ridge Rd in reference to a female who wanted her son to leave the house but he was paying rent. She was told she needed to go to the courthouse Monday to file an eviction.

Other Law – Towler St. In reference to a reported sexual abuse of a 15-year-old. CID and DFACS responded, Call ongoing at time of shift change.

Found Property – Stone Creek Drive in reference to a male subject found a wallet in his yard.

Hit and Run – Lacy St- In reference to a female hitting a vehicle in a golf cart. Golf cart was gone when officers arrived. No visible damage to the vehicle in question.

Burglary Alarm – S. Madison Ave. – All windows and doors appear secure. Visual observation through the windows everything appears secure.

Shoplifting/Foot Chase – W Spring Street. Subject left the Walmart with over $300.00 worth of merchandise. Law enforcement officer located the subject on W Spring Street near Breedlove Dr. The subject then fled from officers and was located in the tree line behind Farms Furniture.

DISPUTE – Pine Park St. – in reference to a dispute between members of the residence and a 20-year-old female. Suspect was gone when officers arrived. No unbiased witnesses or recordings.

Dispute – Pine Park Street dispute between daughter and her mother. Daughter does not reside at the address. (Adult female) FISH was contacted and a room was provided for her and her young juvenile. Room provided at the Haven Inn.

Disturbing the Peace – Ridge Rd Subjects being loud in the parking lot, subjects left.

Suspicious Person – Davis St at Page Street, Male subject walking along the roadway wearing a hoody. Contact made due to time frame and clothing to ensure no criminal activity was afoot.

Damage to property – E Church Street at Woody – Subject struck a deer.