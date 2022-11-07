MPD Reports: Sexual assault; hit and run; burglary and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fraud – Tractor Supply. Complainant reported a possible false check being given to cashiers last date. report taken.

Shoplifting – S. Broad St. Complainant reported an unknown white male stole a CBD bottle worth about $20. Report taken, male unable to be identified at this time.

Juvenile complaint – Blaine Street in reference to the complainant wanted information about custody.

Vehicle Inspection – Blaine Street After the vehicle inspection was completed, the register owner was placed under arrest for a probation violation warrant.

Suspicious Vehicle – Meadow Trl in reference to a Grey Chevrolet Silverado (RPD4821) parked in the roadway for approximately a month. The vehicle was tagged.

Theft report – Blaine St. In reference to a complainant stating that an unknown older white male stole her wallet while at Piedmont Walton. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – HWY 78 at Unisia Drive in reference to a black passenger vehicle failing to maintain lane and the driver was smoking marijuana. Negative contact.

Dispute – South Broad Street In reference to female subject using her cash app card to prepay for gas, the machine had an error and didn’t process it but money was taken out. She was advised of the time for it to return from the clerk. All ok.

Harassment – Blaine Street – Complainant advised that her and a neighbor have been disputing in Camptown Gardens and is concerned that the neighbor will try and get her kicked out.

Burglary – Tanglewood Ln. In reference to someone entering the apartment and stealing money from a named female subject. Report taken turned over to CID.

Warrant – Alcovy B. Subject arrested for probation violation warrant.

Sexual Assault – W. Spring St; Piedmont Walton. Victim of possible sexual assault did not want to provide officers any information about where incident occurred or who with. She signed a non- prosecution waiver.

Suspicious Person – Young Pines- In reference to a juvenile possibly carrying a gun. Contact was made with the juvenile and no gun was found. All Ok.

Hit and Run – HWY 78 & Charlotte Rowell – Two vehicle accident, the at-fault driver fled before officer arrival. No injuries, report in GEARS

Domestic Dispute – Kendall Ct- In reference to a named subject getting into a physical altercation with his fiancé. Warrants for Simple Battery FV, Criminal Trespass, and Terrorist Threats are taken out on Rico.

Welfare Check – W Spring st – In reference to two children left in a vehicle. The vehicle was unoccupied upon officers’ arrival, all was okay

Harassment – Plaza Dr – Woman on site stating a male was harassing her, contact was made with the male who denied any harassment. Report taken.

Dispute – Dairy Queen – In reference to a customer causing a disturbance in the drive-thru. Customer was gone prior to the officer arrival.

Found Property – Etten Drive – In reference to a duffle bag and backpack left on the property that belongs to a named person.

Suicide Attempt – W 5th St.- In reference to a female subject on the scene with cuts on her arm. She was turned over to EMS to be taken to the hospital.

Warrant – Birch St. – In reference to a named subject on location with multiple warrants. Taken into custody and transported to the WC Jail without incident.

Other Law – Ridge Rd- In reference to a possible burglary. Contact was made with a named subject on scene and she stated she left the door unlocked when she went to the store and when she came back her coffee table was broken. Nothing was missing from the residence. It was determined the unsecure door hit the glass coffee table and broke it. All Ok.

Traffic Stop – Mayfield Dr and Plaza Dr – Male subject was stopped for an equipment violation, after investigation, he was arrested for possession of schedule II drugs. Transported to WC Jail without issue.

Alarm – Checkers- A drive-through window was noticed open. A truck driver filling the fuel tanks stated he saw (4) teenage kids around the business about 20 mins before units arrived on the scene. Description and location of travel given. Building cleared. Nothing found.