MPD Reports: Sexual assault; missing juvenile; rock thrown through glass door; domestic disputes and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 26 – 23, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Sexual Assault – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to the complainant advising her (14 Year-old) daughter had intercourse with a (20-year-old) male on Maple St. On call CID notified.

Verbal dispute – S Madison Ave; In reference to a female subject getting into a verbal argument with her boyfriend. All ok.

Traffic Stop – Alcovy St and Boulevard in reference to a named mail being stopped for failure to maintain lane and Arrested for DUI.

Animal – Located a loose dog on Reed Way. Dog was returned to owner.

Domestic Dispute – Ridge Road Complainant was locked out of apartment by her boyfriend’s mother. Mother allowed her and her boyfriend to come in and gather her items. We supervised the situation. No further action was taken.

Missing Person – Complainant stated that her 17-year-old daughter left the house last night and will not reply to her phone calls. Complainant stated that this has happened before. Report taken and the juvenile has been entered on GCIC.

Traffic Stop – S Broad at Mill St- Vehicle stopped for window tint violation. Driver arrested for driving without a license and warrant out of Gwinnett County. He taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident.

Theft – Green Street, Complainant reported her daughter’s Apple Air pods being stolen. Report taken and GCIC entry made.

Dispute – Baker Street- Couple disputing over a dog. Civil processes advised.

Harassment – Magnolia Terrace- Female subject advising a subject riding past her residence. Related to case. Report taken, Temporary Protection Order process advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 and Unisia Dr- Negative contact with reckless drivers.

Damage to Property – Claywill Cir- Female subject advised she found her tires slashed on her orange Dodge Charger. Report taken.

Loitering – Pavilion Pkwy;

Juvenile Comp – W.Spring Street – Reference named juvenile wandering around taco bell, Juvenile and friend picked up by the juvenile’s mother. Incident documented per request of mother.

Mechanical Breakdown – Bold Springs Road; ALL STAR. In reference to a broken down vehicle in the parking lot. Remedies advised for a mechanic.

Damage to Property – Midland Ave. An unknown person threw a rock through the front glass door. Report taken. Rock collected and placed into evidence.

Civil dispute – Alcovy Road – Reference child custody issue with mother and father. Father has current custody of children and lives at above address, mother has no court paperwork and lives in Florida. Advised mother to go through legal court process.

Traffic stop – S Madison Ave & Mill St: Traffic stop initiated on a Toyota Prius due to a headlight violation. The driver was identified as a male subject who had an active probation violation warrant out of Rockdale County. The warrant was valid and he was placed under arrest and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

10-96 – Sycamore Court – Reference female subject reporting her stepmother having sexual intercourse with a terrorist, stating the birthday bandit was on the loose and the CIA was after her. She also wanted to report she could not find a boyfriend. She no longer wanted to speak with Officers and walked back into her residence.

Juvenile Complaint – South Broad Street in reference to two juveniles in the store refusing to leave and are not supposed to be at the store. The juveniles were gone when officers arrived.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad St & Perry St. Male subject arrested and released on a copy of driving without a license citation.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 W and E Spring St – Vehicle stopped for impeding the flow of traffic. Driver and a passenger were arrested for Possession of Sched 1, Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Dispute – Felker St- In reference to a male and a female getting into an altercation. The was arrested for battery FV and Interfering with a 911 call.

Traffic Stop – Harris St. @ Davis St.- Vehicle was stopped for window tint and no turn signal. Probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and two firearms were located. The driver, Dexter Himson had an active warrant out of WCSO and is a convicted felon. Himson was charged with poss. Of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Traffic Stop – Magnolia Ter- In reference to a silver Honda Civic having expired registration. The driver had a FTA warrant out of Dooly County. The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to WCSO jail.

Lost Item – Mill St & Pine Park St. City worker found a wallet on the ground, contact unable to be made with the owner, item turned into evidence.

Shoplifting – Chevron S Broad- In reference to a juvenile trying to steal cigars. Employees on location confronted the juvenile and he put the cigars on the counter and left. Unknown if any other items were taken from the store and juveniles GOA.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138 & Walnut Grove. In reference to a vehicle swerving in the roadway. Vehicle stopped by WCSO before entering city limits.

Suspicious Vehicle – Knights St. Caller stated that a motorcycle was driving recklessly up and down the road, and the complainant did not want to meet. No contact was made.