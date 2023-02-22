MPD Reports: Sexual assault reports; Woman arrested for battery after striking her child following a motor vehicle accident

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, the report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Golden Pantry- In reference to a female on location yelling at an employee. Female was gone when officers arrived.

Sexual Assault – Peachtree Immediate Care- In reference to a 6-year-old female possibly being sexually assaulted. Mother wanted a second test done so location was moved to Piedmont Walton. CID notified.

Civil Issue – Pine Park St – In reference to a civil issue between a female subject and a company. Remedies advised.

Sexual Assault – W Spring St, reference a juvenile being seen by medical staff. Medical staff contacted 911. Information was gathered and turned over to CID.

Theft Report – E.Spring St Mr. Quicks victim, stated that a female had taken her phone while she was playing the slot machines in the back of the store.

Shoplifting – S Broad St; Chevron – In reference to two females and one male taking less than $15 worth of assorted items. Report taken, and pictures of the individuals were obtained through security footage.

Suspicious vehicle – Hwy 138/ Chik-Fil-A: In reference to a blue passenger car cutting off the complainant, an area check conducted negative contact.

Suspicious vehicle – W. Spring St./ Hwy 138- In reference to a white truck almost hitting the complainant, an area check conducted negative contact.

Juvenile Complaint – 13-year-old walked away from a foster home; she was returned to a foster home.

Damage to property – N. Broad St.- In reference to a named subject leaning up against the window of the business and him breaking the window. Fire personnel cleaned up the glass, and contact was made with an employee, making them aware of the damage.

Traffic Stop/Wanted Subject – N Broad St at Deer Acres. Female was stopped for operating a motor vehicle with no valid insurance and a suspended tag. It was discovered her driver’s license was also suspended and that she had two outstanding warrants from multiple agencies. One of the warrants was confirmed. She was charged with MUL traffic violations and the warrant was confirmed.

Warrant Service – Walton Rd; Information was obtained of a male subject on location with a probation warrant out of Hall County. The subject walked out from the tree line behind the house and was taken into custody without incident. The warrant was confirmed, and he was taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Shoplifting – S Broad St; Chevron – in reference to a male stealing one beer. Picture of male obtained through security footage, report taken.

Criminal Trespass – When the subject returned home he found his two front windows had been broken. A rock had been thrown through the windows. Nothing was taken just the damage to property.

Mental Patient – Lakeview Dr – In reference to a mental patient on location damaging property.

Damage to Property – Wayne & Washington.- Trailer side swiped parked car, contact made with owner and report completed.

Juvenile Problem – Irving St- In reference to a named male on location arguing with his sisters. He and his mother stated he no longer lives at the residence. He was taken to his father’s house in Athens by his mother. All ok.

Mental Patient – Radford St. – Male subject stated he wants to go to the hospital. Turned over to EMS

Domestic Dispute – W Spring St, Piedmont Walton. Female subject and her two juvenile children were involved in an MVA in Newton County. Subjects were transported to Piedmont Walton ER. While in the ER, Johnson struck her son in the face leaving visible marks along his face. Newton CO EMS witnessed the incident. The incident was also recorded on a security camera. Pictures were taken, and a video copy was attached to the report. Once ER staff medically cleared her, she was placed under arrest for Battery FVA.

Loud Music – S Madison Ave – Contact made with the vehicle; all okay.

Traffic Stop – HWY 11 at Charlotte Rowell Blvd. Subject was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring, vehicle on location after hours. Foot patrol of the business was conducted, all appeared ok, and both doors were locked.

Suspicious Vehicle – Vehicle was parked on the side of the roadway and occupied with two subjects were talking. They were advised to move on.

Suspicious Vehicle – Thompson Ridge Dr. – The vehicle was observed with an unsecured trunk door. Contact was made with the registered owner, who re-secured the vehicle and advised that nothing appeared missing.

Suspicious vehicle – Deer Acres/ N. Broad St- Subject was parked at the traffic light along Hwy 11 and Deer Acres. The subject sat through multiple traffic light cycles. The officer made contact with the, asleep in the driver’s seat. The vehicle was on, in gear, foot on the brake. The subject was arrested for DUI and other traffic-related offenses.

Warrant Attempt – W 5th St- In reference to locating a named subject. Female on location and stated he was not at the residence. She did not give consent to search the residence. He was located in the back yard of the residence and taken into custody without incident.

Fraud – S. Broad St. Subject reported cashing a fraudulent check, report taken.