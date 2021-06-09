MPD Reports: Sexual assault, shots fired and ipad stolen from a vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 27 – June 3, 2021. Due to the length, the report was split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – East Spring Street – Valero in reference to a dispute between a customer and the clerk over a GA lottery ticket. Third party intervened which amplified the situation, but the parties separated upon my arrival.

Sexual Assault – South Broad Street in reference to subject being sexually assaulted. Report made, Turned over to CID.

Drugs – West Spring St in reference to individuals smoking drugs in the parking lot, contact made, citations issued for open container. All ok

Theft – Hwy 78 in reference to a stolen IPad from a vehicle, report taken.

Firearms -Tanglewood Drive in reference to several gunshots heard and several shell casings located in the roadway. Report was made. No one was injured.

Dispute – E. Marable St., Hotspot. Caller advised that a customer was cussing her out. The customer advised he paid with $100 bill and only got $6 in change after purchasing a 12 pack of beer. Officer was able to locate the transaction on surveillance cameras. The customer apologized for being wrong and causing a scene.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 E / Jim Daws in reference to a subject being stopped for an equipment violation. He was arrested for Possession of a Sch I, Possession of Marijuana, And Drug-related objects.

Firearms -Tanglewood Dr. Caller did not wish to meet. Negative contact with any evidence of firearms in the area.

Suspicious Person – Sorrells St. Caller advised there were several people in his front yard. Upon investigation, it was determined that the caller was attempting to speak with a 12-year-old female walking down the street and several of her family members came to the residence to confront him. Report was taken, and the incident was sent to CID for further investigation.

Suspicious Vehicle a vehicle circling the area after a series of gunshots was heard on Lacy Street. The vehicle was stopped on Tall Oaks West and several juveniles were in possession of the vehicle. They were all turned over to their parents.

Other Law – Baker St. – In reference to the complainant, stating she received a Facetime call at 0130hrs. from an unknown number that had a woman screaming on the phone. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint Classic Trl in reference to a female subject not wanting to deal with her 15-year-old daughter. She wanted information on getting a mental health evaluation done. All ok

Fraud – S. Broad Street – The complainant advised that his child’s mother had made fraudulent purchases using his debit card. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/West Spring – A probable cause search was conducted by an officer after a vehicle was stopped. A firearm and marijuana were located and the driver is a convicted felon. Multiple charges were taken.