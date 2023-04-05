MPD Reports: Sexual assault; subject chased and tased after alleged strangling assault; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period March 23 – 30, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Green St & Perry St.- Anonymous report of people yelling at each other on the corner. The area was checked with no contact.

Assist motorist – N Hammond assist a motorist with a jump start.

Disturbance – Mother of 32-year daughter stated that her daughter was being disrespectful to her and she wanted her out of the residence. The 32-YOD daughter lived at the residence so she was advised to see magistrate court to have her evicted.

Disturbing the Peace – Thompson Ridge Ct. – Female subject on location yelling. All was okay on sight.

Burglary – Wheel House Lane Complainant called due to her black jewelry box being taken from her closet. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Parkway Pl. The vehicle was driving recklessly in the cul-de-sac and lost control taking out a part of a fence and a mailbox. Owner of the property refused to report the incident or wish to prosecute the subject. He stated that he knew the subject and they came to a verbal agreement.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a 20-13 patient not returning to her room. She went into her room upon the officer’s arrival.

Dispute – Piedmont Walton – Male subject on location yelling and charging at nurses. He was arrested, given a citation for Disorderly Conduct, and released from the PD.

Domestic Dispute – Nowell St. – Male subject strangled a female subject during a domestic dispute. Upon Police arrival, the male subject ran through the woods along Nowell and Perry down two large embankments. Officers pursued him through the woods and a taser was deployed. He was taken into custody. Due to claims of not being able to breathe, he was assisted out of the creek bed and escorted to the roadway for EMS to render aid. He was transported to Piedmont Walton and was cleared of injury. He was then charged with Aggravated assault and obstruction.

Dispute – W Creek Cir. – In reference to a door being damaged after a dispute. Complainant advised the two males arguing left. Delayed response time.

Loud Music – Pine Cir – In reference to a house with its lights on playing loud music. Negative contact.

Dispute – Plaza Dr- In reference to a dispute between two subject both parties did not wish to press charges. Parties separated.

Suspicious Person – Birch St, a subject on a motorcycle playing loud music. Area checked no contact

Domestic Violence – S Madison Ave; – A male subject and his wife were involved in a physical domestic, victim had marks from the altercation, and he was arrested for Simple Battery FVA and warrant out of Barrow County for failure to appear on Simple Assault charges.

Dispute – Green St. Domestic dispute between a male and a female. The male was arrested for Battery (FV) and the female was arrested for criminal trespass (FV).

Warrant Attempt – S Broad St- In reference to locating a male subject. The residents stated he no longer lived there and gave officers consent to search. Negative contact was made.

Dispute – W Spring St – In reference to a female subject saying she was assaulted by her husband,. Contact made with both parties, insufficient probable cause for arrest. Report taken.

Dispute – Hwy 78. In reference to a report of a customer yelling in front of the entrance. Customer was gone upon officer’s arrival.

Suspicious Vehicle – Douglas Street. – In reference to a vehicle driving up the street yelling at juveniles. Negative contact.

Civil Issue – Springer Ln- In reference to the complainant stating that her ex-girlfriend gave her dog away. Remedies advised.

Other Law – Horizon Ct.- In reference to assisting DCAFS with an interview. Incident occurred in Loganville.

Damage to Property – Ridge Rd – In reference to two subjects throwing rocks at parked vehicles. Report taken and remedies advised.

Civil Dispute – E. Marable St. Civil dispute over a patio table and chair set. Civil remedies advised.

Juvenile Complaint – In reference to a verbal dispute between a juvenile with Tourette’s and an adult. Situation mediated.

Sexual Abuse – MPD. 12-year-old juvenile reported a sexual assault that occurred at the Heaven Inn sometime last fall. Report completed and CID notified.