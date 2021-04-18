MPD Reports: Shooting in Tanglewood, vandalism at MAHS and group of females get into a fight over a man

The City of Monroe Police Department reports the following incidents for the period April 8 – 15, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Child Custody- South Broad Street at MPD: Subject wanting officers to escort him to get his children per a court order from Arkansas. Subject was referred to Walton County Courthouse.

Damage to Property – Cook St; Complainant wanting to report a door broken. The damage appeared to be caused by the screws from the base pate. Report was taken no items were taken.

Child Custody – South Broad Street Two subjects were arguing about custody swap due to one having paperwork from Arkansas stating he gets custody of his children. He was sent to the County Court house to get his paperwork he had verified and drawn up through Walton County.

Shoplifting – South Broad at Dollar General: female shoplifting from the store.

Traffic Stop – E Spring Street Female subject was riding a 125 CC 4 Wheeler on the road way. The 4 Wheeler was towed and a citation was issued.

Animal in Roadway – Birch St East Marable cattle in roadway, cattle went into tree line, roadway clear.

Animal in Roadway -Birch St East Marable to cattle in roadway, cattle were put in pasture, roadway clear.

Assault – Piedmont Newton -ER Staff called. Subject receiving treatment for an assault which occurred at an unknown location in the City of Monroe. He was unconscious at the time of the call and was unable to provide any information. Report taken, follow up to be conducted.

Missing person – East Church St. Subject returned just after officer left scene, all ok.

Dispute – Davis St. Dispute between two females, they were separated, All ok. Report was requested.

Follow Up -South Broad St., John’s. In reference to more graffiti found. Supplement added to the original report. $50,000.00 dollar sign was damaged by spray paint.

Dispute – Lacy St. Ref to several subjects in the road about to fight over a man. Officers arrived and the main female subject was gone in her vehicle, other subjects were separated and advised of remedies.

Threats – Wheel House Ln complainant being concerned over a video chat that he did with a female. Complainant was advised of remedies. No report needed.

Traffic Stop – S Broad St at McDaniel St. Vehicle stopped due to a brake light being out. After investigation the driver was taken into custody for OCGA 40-5-121, Driving on suspended license. He was fingerprinted and released on copy of citation.

Dispute – Green Street/Perry Street. Caller advised a b/m kicked her vehicle as he walked down the street. Negative contact with the male.

Shots Fired/Multiple Gunshot Wounds –Tanglewood Dr. Three subjects with gunshot wounds. Due to a large crime scene, units assisted CID with guarding evidence and the crime scene. Scene/Investigation TOT CID.

Burglary – MAHS. In reference to an alarm. MAHS building was cleared, several things damaged and water damage.