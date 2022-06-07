MPD Reports: Shooting incident; Sexual assault reports; Loud music and party complaints

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 26 – June 2, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into six parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Domestic Dispute – Carver Pl in reference to a male subject shoving his spouse. He was arrested for Simply Battery FV.

Other Law – S Broad St. In reference to an elderly female on location confused. Contact made with the subject who was being picked up by her son. All ok.

Dispute – Mountain View Dr -Subject broke a window while disputing with another. The subject failed to provide identifying information and was arrested for obstruction.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart. Male subject arrested for shoplifting. Released on citation and criminally trespassed.

Harassing Calls – Carver Pl in reference to a female subject receiving threats from another subject, report taken.

Suicide Threat – South Broad St in reference to a named subject threatening to kill himself, met with him. All ok. The caller, is allegedly having an ongoing argument with the subject.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Marable St in reference to three vehicles parked in the park after hours, all vehicles were removed by their respective owners.

Sexual Assault – Pine Park St in reference to a female subject stating that her boyfriend was touching her daughter, report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker St. While patrolling the area, a Silver Buick with the rear passenger side door was observed open. Contact made with the owner to ensure the vehicle was not entered due to recent thefts from MV in the City, all ok on location.

Lock Out -Felker St, after closing the door for the subject on the previous call, he called back stating his vehicle was locked and needed it opened. Upon arrival I opened the rear door which was still unlocked.

Loud Music – Monroe Estates. Same COMP who did not wish to meet with police called about loud music. The Area was checked on two separate occasions and no loud music was heard by law enforcement. Call was cleared.

Loud Music – Royal Ct, second call about loud music, party was located and shut down.

Dispute – Cloverdale, Mother of Victim attempted to make contact with a suspect at Cloverdale due to an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Morgan County. Information obtained reference the assault, the complainant was advised to contact Morgan County SO to have a report filed, for the assault. Suspect information was provided, subject resides in Monroe and is a student at Monroe Area High School.

Shots Fired/Vehicle Pursuit – N Broad St Da Grand, Officer in charge was checking the parking lot due to large crowds after closing hours. Shots fired while OIC was on scene. Victim was shot in the face and transported by a group of subjects to Piedmont Walton. The Subject in a white Dodge Durango left the scene at a high rate of speed, Officers made contact with the vehicle, and the subject initiated a pursuit. Vehicle came to a stop in the back yard of an apartment on Tanglewood Lane and fled on foot. Possible shooter was identified via tag return. CID responded as well, and the scene was turned over to them. Suspect vehicle impounded by Jays Wrecker Service. Clothing and a weapon were recovered in Tanglewood.