MPD Reports: Shooting suspects from Gwinnett arrested after felony stop by local law enforcement

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 20 – 27, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Civil Dispute – N. Broad St. – Complainant was upset with the Valero gas station for not getting the amount of gas he paid for. Valero personnel advised they refunded him for the gas that he did not receive. Incident is civil.

Walker Dr: Male subject stopped on a mini bike in the roadway. Found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and marijuana. He was arrested and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Firearm – W Spring St & KFC – In reference to the complainant stating a white male was walking down the roadway waving a handgun around. The area was checked and negative contact was made with anyone.

Suspicious Person – Pannall Rd – In reference to subject on location living in a shed on the property. Contact was made with the property owner, who stated she was not given permission to be there. Subject was criminally trespassed from the property and given a courtesy ride to the Monroe Motor Inn. All okay.

Lost Item – Stone Creek Ct – In reference to the complainant stating she lost her phone at the Dollar General. The complainant advised that the phone was pinging at Alcovy St and Walker Dr. The phone was located and returned to the complainant.

Welfare Check) N Broad St Card Station – In reference to a named going to the card station three hours prior and not returning home. He was not at the card station, WCSO was advised the vehicle he was possibly driving hit FLOCK at 1850 on HWY 78 and were requested to check the area.

(Dispute) Nowell St – In reference to a third party call of a dispute at the residence. Contact made with the couple who advised that they had been verbally arguing. There were no signs of a physical altercation. Both parties were advised of remedies. Report taken.

Domestic Dispute – St Ives Walk- In reference to a dispute between a male and female subject. The female subject was taken into custody for simple battery FV due to striking the male in the face. She was transported to MPD to be finger printed and then WCSO.

Hit & Run – Church Street/South Hammond in reference to a gray passenger vehicle collided into the victim and left the scene.

Dispute – Rose Ison Ter – Reference to ex-girlfriend refusing to give complainant belongings. Officers stood by while the complainant obtained his belongings from the residence.

Dispute – Walton Truck Stop – In reference to a truck driver being disrespectful to staff and refusing to pay to park. Driver was gone when officers arrived.

Threats – In reference to a female subject making statements that she was overwhelmed and no longer wanted to be alive. The subject agreed to seek help and was transported to Advantage in Athens without incident.

Disabled Vehicle – Alcovy St / Glenwood Dr – Truck carrying a trailer broken down in the roadway. Vehicle was towed out of the roadway by a third party. All okay.

Warrant Attempt – Baron Drive, officers responded to the area in attempt to locate a named subject. He was observed in the back yard of the residence with a group of males and attempted to flee inside the residence when they noticed officers. He was given verbal commands to stop but attempted to flee through the residence and out of the front door. He was apprehended inside the residence and taken into custody.

EMS Assist – Ridge Rd; Skyline Trace – In reference to a named male subject reporting that he observed a deceased male subject in the area of Skyline Trace. He advised that he had left the area but was back enroute to show Officers were it was. The area was checked on foot with negative contact with anyone to include the complainant. All appeared ok.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave at 5th Street. Male subject was pushing a lawn mower along the sidewalk. Contact was made with the named subject to ensure the lawnmower was not stolen. During the investigation, consent was given to search his bag. Multiple tools including meth and a smoking pipe were discovered. He was placed under arrest for Possession of Meth and Drug related objects.

Dispute – Perry St; – In reference to a verbal dispute between two parties. Subjects were advised of remedies. Report taken.

Agency Assist – Hwy 138 and W Spring, BOLO from Gwinnett County of two shooting suspects in a red Honda Fit. WCSO and MPD located the vehicle on Hwy 138 and conducted a felony stop. Gwinnett County Police was contacted and the vehicle and suspects were turned over to their custody. Use of Force completed.

Dispute – Millstone Bluff; Complainant advised she had been in a dispute with her boyfriend at Cocina Fuentes. Complainant advised the dispute stemmed from relationship issues, and the male subject had slammed her against a car, dragged her on concrete, and taken her phone. Report taken, remedies provided, case number given. Warrant taken on male subject for FV Battery.

Domestic Dispute – Hwy 138, Great Oaks Senior Living- In reference to male subject on location disputing with the complainant. The subject resisted while the Officer was detaining him. He was taken to the ground and taken into custody. Warrants to be taken for Obstruction and Stalking.

Search Warrant – Parkway Pl- Male subject taken into custody on outstanding warrant and a search warrant was conducted on the residence. Scene turned over to CID.

Agency Assist – W Fambrough St- Assistance requested in making contact with the home owners for citations to be issued. Occupants in the home refused to open the door

Domestic Dispute – Tanglewood Dr- In reference to the 15-year-old complainant calling due to her mother getting into an argument with her. Remedies advised.

Theft Report – 3rd St- Complainant ordered 3 cell phones from T-Mobile and one cell phone was missing. He wished to document the incident.

Harassment – Creek View Dr- Reference to the complainant locating a camera mounted to a tree facing her backyard. Camera was removed and discarded.

Dispute – N Midland Ave – Complainant called in reference to a neighbor dumping trash in their yard, on-going issue. Civil remedies advised.

Warrant Attempt – Perry St; – Attempted a warrant service for a named subject. Subject was located and placed under arrest.

Suspicious Vehicle – Forest St- Call in reference to a silver SUV with Florida registration making several pass throughs on Forest St. Area check but vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Traffic light out – Pavilion Pkwy: In reference to traffic light out. DOT and Monroe power advised.

Warrant Arrest – Birch St – Observed female subject driving her vehicle and pulling into her residence driveway. Subject taken into custody for Battery FVA warrant and transported to Walton County Jail.

Juvenile Complaint – Roosevelt Street – In reference to juvenile throwing rocks. Contact made with all adults and juveniles; mediating remedies used.

Assault – W Spring St; Piedmont-Walton. In reference to a female assaulted in the county, Turned over to WCSO.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Charlotte Rowell / 78 Entrance Ramp – Subject arrested and cited forDriving While Unlicensed and Tag Light Violation. Fingerprinted and released from Monroe PD. Vehicle was impounded by Taylor’s.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – MLK Blvd/Marathon- Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. A probable cause search was conducted locating approximately 6 pounds of marijuana. Both the driver and passenger were arrested for PWID. Vehicle was towed by Taylors.

Dispute – GW Carver – 13-year-old was locked out of her home by her legal guardian. Report taken and referred to DFACS.

Traffic Stop – Highway 138 at the city limits – a black Kia Sportage was impounded for SuspendedRegistration and No Valid Insurance. Report taken and two citations issued to the female subject.

Commercial Burglary – W. Spring Street (Cricket) – The front door was pried open with a tool, The alarm was busted and pulled off the wall, All the iPhone on display were missing, they appeared to be in a construction lock box where all the new phones are kept. The complainant stated that it appeared to be two male subjects wearing masks, they had on hoodies possibly black hoodies, and one with writing on it. The other one had some markings or writing on left sleeve. CID was notified of the incident. Det. Lewis was the On-call Detective. A check of the area was conducted around 0024 hours and the complaint stated that security cameras showed subjects entering around 0053 and exit out the back around 0100 hours.

Disturbing the peace – Douglas St: In reference to the complainant advising of his neighbors constantly harassing him with lasers and flashlights with video footage. Upon arrival, no video surveillance was observed. Remedies advised.

