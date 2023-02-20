MPD Reports: Shoplifter hides meat in his pants; report of possible human trafficking attempts; assault report

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 9 – 16, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Service – Sweetgum Dr – Female subject arrested for Probation Violation Warrant.

Damage to Property – Tall Oaks Lane -Barbara Wilkinson reported damage to her 2007 Cadillac CTS. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78/East Marable -Vehicle stopped for window tint. Driver was detained due to a possible felony charge. He was later released.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – South Broad St/Washington St – Male subject was stopped for headlight requirements and placed under arrest for driving while unlicensed.

Theft Report – Walmart – Complainant called in reference to her cell phone being stolen by two Hispanic females. Report taken.

Theft – Walmart – Female suspect arrested for shoplifting. Released on copy of citation and fingerprinted.

Fight – MAHS -Two juveniles involved in a physical fight. Juvenile complaints filed.

Warrant – Alcovy St – Suspect was arrested for probation violation and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Theft – Quality foods in reference to male subject putting three packages of steak into his pants. Warrant taken for theft by shoplifting.

Traffic Stop – N Madison Ave at Bold Springs Ave. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. The driver was arrested for driving while license suspended and the passenger was arrested for Parole violation warrant; original charge Agg. assault. Both subjects were transported to the WCSO Jail.

Damage to Property – Plaza Dr In reference to subject busting another subject’s windshield. Warrant process advised. Report taken.

Loud Music – Gatewood Way. In reference to a party with loud music. Party was warned, all ok.

Suspicious person – W Spring St; Walmart: Complainant advised of 3 subjects possibly involved in human trafficking. Complainant advised they were trying to get her to participate in bible study. Negative contact was made.

Illegal parking – E Washington St: Illegal parking. Registered owners contacted, vehicles relocated. All ok.

Road Rage – HWY 78 and Unisia – In reference to a vehicle not letting the complainant pass. Contact made with vehicle and no road rage observed.

Theft Report – W Spring St @ Hwy 78 Entrance ramp- In reference to (2) batteries stolen from equipment parked on job site. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Pavillion Pkwy- In reference to named subject on location acting suspicious according to store management. Subject was laying on the sidewalk outside the business upon officers’ arrival. He was criminally trespassed from Ross indefinitely.

Damage To Property – Pavillion Pkwy- In reference to a back door on a building being damaged. It appeared someone attempted to pry open the door. Report taken.

Civil Issue – Lacy St. In reference to a civil dispute between parties, remedies advised. One of the parties had a warrant out of White County, turned over to WCSO.

Assault – Piedmont Walton- In reference to named subject at the hospital stating he got slapped in the head and it messed his ear up. Incident happened in the county. TOT WCSO.

Dispute – South Broad at 2nd St in reference to a rolling dispute with a caller that would not give her name or location. The caller of 911 hung up the phone. Negative contact.

Warrant Attempt – W Marable- In reference to locating named subject. He was located in the residence next behind the oven and taken into custody without incident.

Child Custody – Wheelhouse lane – In reference to a named subject trying to pick up his son without the mothers permission. Officer stood by with mother until the child got off the bus. All Ok.

Dispute – S. Broad Street. Dispute between a female subject and Secure Storage management over getting into a locked unit. Remedies advised and parties separated.