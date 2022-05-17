MPD Reports: Shoplifter running from staff at grocery store threatens to shoot anybody who tries to follow him

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 5 – 12, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – 10 -17 Wheel House Lane – Female subject arrested for simple assault following a dispute with her father.

Dispute – Plaza Trace- In reference to a verbal dispute between the caller and her husband’s family. Parties separated.

Intoxicated Driver – Pinecrest Dr. – Driver struck a mailbox. Turned over to Georgia State Patrol.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 W @ N. Broad St.- Driver was stopped for a taillight violation. Field sobriety exercises were conducted by #352. Driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, open container and taillight requirements.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 11 @ Bold Springs Rd. – Vehicle stopped due to the driver not wearing a seatbelt. A GCIC inquiry showed the driver, had a Felony Probation warrant out of Barrow County. While being detained, the subject advised there were narcotics in the vehicle. Approximately 2.3 grams of Methamphetamine was located along with an open alcoholic container. He was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Open Container, and Seatbelt Requirement.

Traffic Stop – Mayfield Dr. @ Green St.- Male subject was stopped for failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and improper turn. Field sobriety exercises were administered. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.

Trespass – S. Broad St; Male subject was arrested for violating a criminal trespass that was given to him 3/28/22.

Entering Auto Report – Blaine St. Complainant stated vehicle was left unlocked, and a firearm was stolen.

Suspicious Person – South Broad Street in reference to female subject who walked away from her caretaker located at South Broad St. She was returned home.

Mental Patient – Sycamore Ct: Female subject was on scene wanting to talk about life. She was denied medical assistance. All was ok.

Shoplifting/Threats – Publix – Male subject shoplifted items from Publix and then fled from employees on foot stating he would shoot them if they kept following him. The area was checked without locating him. He also has outstanding warrants for entering auto.

Missing Person – Blaine St. – In reference to a subject not coming home from a date. His last known whereabouts were in Atlanta. He is driving a red and black slingshot. Report taken. He was listed as missing on GCIC. Slingshot was reported abandoned after being involved in a wreck in Atlanta. The complainant later had contact by phone with the subject but was still concerned with his safety,

Dispute -Deer Acres Inn; – In reference to a subject sub-leasing a room and the man he paid supposedly kicked him out. The man in the room did not want him there. He was advised this was a civil matter and Law Enforcement could not help him.

Theft – W. Spring St. – In reference to the theft of a mountain bike while an employee of Captain D’s was working. Report taken.

Missing Juvenile – Maple Way – In reference to 15-year-old running away. Last seen in a dark-colored shirt and dark-colored pants. He left on a white bicycle. Report taken. Subject was listed as a missing person on GCIC. Subject later returned home and was taken off of GCIC.