MPD Reports: Shoplifting call ends with drug arrest; stolen vehicle/pursuit ends and vehicle recovered after pit maneuver

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 20 – 27, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Marathon- In reference to a named male subject on location causing a disturbance. He was gone when officers arrived but was later located at iHOP (call #4) and issued a criminal trespass warning from the Marathon.

Damage to Property – WOW Express/Britts – In reference to a truck coming off a trailer while being towed. Report taken

Suspicious Person – Pinecrest Rd – complainant stated that her daughter’s ex-boyfriend was asked to leave and never come back but has since been seen at a nearby gas station. Checked the area, no contact. Report taken.

Domestic Dispute w/Violence – Birch St – neighbors called about two subjects getting into a physical altercation. Male half was still on scene and was bleeding from the nose. Female half was identified as and was gone before we arrived. Report taken and warrants are pending.

Dispute – 4th Street – In reference to a dispute between two parties. Both parties were calmed down and given remedies.

Other Law – W Marable St – In reference to complainant calling about his mother and stepfather disputing. This was determined to be unfounded. Remedies advised to subject on location.

Shoplifting – Walmart – Female subject detained by Loss Prevention for $153.33 worth of merchandise. Further investigation revealed that she possessed Heroin, Methamphetamine and a meth smoking pipe in her vehicle which she both admitted to and gave consent to retrieve. Subject taken to Walton County Jail and warrants are pending for Drug-Related Object, Possession of Schedules I and II and Misdemeanor Shoplifting.

EMS Assist – Breedlove Dr – In reference to MFD possibly needing forced entry to gain access to a non-responsive patient. Keyholder arrived and all was ok. Turned over to EMS.

Stolen Vehicle/Pursuit – Vine St and S Madison – In reference to a stolen vehicle. Contact made with Vehicle at Highway 11 Truck Stop. Vehicle fled the scene and officers lost contact. Vehicle was later located by GSP. Vehicle pitted and driver was taken into custody.

SOS/Area Check – MLK Jr. Blvd – In reference to an SOS from a black Jeep Gladiator in the area of Mister Car Wash. Vehicle and driver were located behind Enterprise. Driver advised he had hit the button accidentally while cleaning the vehicle. All okay.

Dispute – Davis St. – Complainant advised her husband wouldn’t let her leave the residence by letting air out of their vehicle’s tire (Civil) Residents were separated.

Dispute – area of E Church St and Page St – in reference to the resident from Davis St calling dispatch advising he was upset about her walking her children on the side of the road in the heat. Unable to locate.

Civil Dispute – W. Spring St. – In reference to a dispute about a deposit. Remedies advised.

Civil Dispute – Davis St – ongoing dispute. Complainant upset his wife in reference to her not giving light bill information.

Dispute – E Spring St.; Taylor’s – In reference to an irate customer outside attempting to retrieve their vehicle. No employee that could handle the paperwork for doing so was on location at the time. Situation mediated.

Missing Person – South Side Trailer Park – in reference to subject missing. Complainant advised her friend was possibly homeless and in a wheelchair and hadn’t seen her since March 2024. She further expressed her concerns, however due to subject being 66 years of age, an adult, and not an immediate threat to herself or others she was not reported as a missing person.

