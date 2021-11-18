MPD Reports: Shoplifting, mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 4 – 11, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Assist Motorist – City Hall- Elderly female needed directions to Alpharetta. All ok.

Suspicious Person – A male and a female were arrested for cruelty to children 2nd degree, possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule 1 controlled substance.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St. – In reference to a female subject caught on camera shoplifting. Subject cited and released.

Dispute – Booth Dr. Complainant and boyfriend got into a physical altercation. Warrant taken on the boyfriend for Battery FV

Gunshot wound – W. Spring St. – Incident occurred in Madison. TOT Madison PD and GBI.

Mental Patient – In reference to a female causing a disturbance and trying to get into her house. She gave consent for her door to be kicked in.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 E and Aycock Ave- A female subject was stopped for no tag lights. She was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, giving a false name, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shoplifting – West Spring St- Walmart – A male subject on location stealing pokemon cards and a winter jacket. Subject was taken into custody and released on a copy of the citation.

Mental Patient – 5th St: In reference to complainant wanting a report to be made for her neighbors throwing food items at her residence. Report made for document purposes.

Juvenile Complaint – Carwood Dr. Complainant had questions in reference to evicting her 17-year-old son out of the residence. Remedies were advised.

Damage to Property – N Broad St (Deer Acres Inn) RM 108: In reference to damage done to the bedroom front window. Report Made.

Dispute – Towler St in reference to a verbal dispute between two parties. One party wanted to retrieve clothes, but other party grew irate. All parties agreed to property retrieval next date. Report made.