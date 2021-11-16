MPD Reports: Shoplifting, vehicle keyed and THC vape pens confiscated and sent to GBI for testing

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 4 – 11, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Shoplifting – MLK Jr. Blvd Tractor Supply – In reference to an unknown individual shoplifting a pair of boots. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – N. broad St. @ Hwy 78 – Vehicle stopped for expired tag. A Probable cause search was conducted. Two possible THC vape pens were confiscated. The driver was cited for Expired tag and Open container. Vape pens sent to GBI for testing.

Suspicious Person – E Church St.- Complainant reported that a neighbor continues to knock on his door to request money for an item that was sold to him. Unable to contact the neighbor. It is suspected that the neighbor has diminished mental capacity.

Traffic Stop – 78 E and N Broad – Female subject had warrants out of Fulton County. Arrested and taken to Walton County Jail

Damage To Property – E Spring St; Monroe Motor Inn. In reference to a red in-color Pontiac van that was keyed overnight. Report taken

Suspicious Person – E Church St. In reference to a civil dispute over a treadmill. Both parties were advised of remedies.

Warrant Service – Stokes St: Female subject arrested at her residence for multiple warrants following a warrant attempt. She was transported to the jail without incident.

Domestic – Booth Drive – Female subject stated that a named male subject had kicked in the front door and stole her purse. The male resides at this location and was locked out of the residence.