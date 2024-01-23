MPD Reports: Shot fired at restaurant; combative patient at the hospital; rental fraud; entering autos: loud music complaints

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Irving St. – In reference to a dispute a female suspect advised that she was in a dispute with another female subject. She had no proof that the named subject she was disputing with was on location. Report taken.

Road Rage – Hwy 138/City Limits- in reference to a road range between two drivers. One of the driver’s pulled a black pistol out and hung it out of the window. Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Gunshots – Michael Circle in reference to someone shooting behind the residence in the woods.

911 Hang Up – Maple Ln. – Verbal dispute in regards to marital issues. Remedies were advised.

Dispute – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton – In reference to hospital security needing help with a combative 10-13 patient.

Dispute – Lacy St; – Female subject called in reference to a male subject on location and refusing to leave. He was criminally trespassed indefinitely from the residence.

Loud Music – Southern Brewing Company – Business was closed, nobody on location. No loud music heard.

Suspicious Vehicle – N Jackson St – Male subject was seen parked in front of a residence on N Jackson St off Walton St. Due to time frame and area being victim of entering autos in the past contact was made. He stated he was meeting a friend but could not provide an address. Vehicle was searched due to marijuana odor. Marijuana, blunt, tray, and meth were located in the vehicle. Taylors removed the vehicle from the roadway.

Loud Music – N Broad St. – In reference to a second call of loud music being played in the area. Source was determined to be Tacos and Beer, which was open until 2 a.m.. All OK.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 and Aycock Ave – Subject arrested and released on a copy of the citation for operating a vehicle on a suspended drivers license.

Damage to property – Blaine St. – Damage to property on the complainant’s truck occurred in the Home Depot parking lot on 01/11/2024 at approximately 1900-1920 hours. Complainant just wanted a report for insurance purposes. Report taken.

Entering Auto – W Creek Circle – In reference to the complainants vehicle being broken into overnight. Nothing taken, report taken.

Fraud Report – S Madison Ave – In reference to the complainant sending money to a fake renting company for an application fee. Report taken.

Dispute – Community Ct- In reference to an anonymous caller stating multiple subjects on location arguing. No subjects were on location arguing. A large crowd was located at Pine Park and no arguing was observed.

Fight – Lacy Street – Complainant advised over a hundred people fighting in street. A large crowd was observed but no fights were observed.

Harassment – New Lacy Street – In reference to one subject disputing with another. One subject was criminally trespassed from the residence.

Theft Report – Baron Dr – in reference to the complainant’s friend has two car seats and will not bring them back. The friend was called on the phone and said she will bring them back.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Pkwy; Five Below – In reference to two individuals arguing with staff and possibly waiting outside. No one matching the description given was observed in the area.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tractor Supply, multiple subjects on location loitering and driving reckless. A Traffic stop was made on a vehicle that matched the description for aggressive driving and had no license plate. Citations were issued and the crowd was instructed to leave the area.

Civil Issue – New Lacy St; D – Male subject called in reference to his father taking his car. Civil remedies advised

Shots Fired – Tacos and Beer, Police officer was contacted via phone about shots being fired at Tacos and Beer. He contacted shift to check the business. Responding officer was informed a shot was fired and a white male wearing a ball cap and camouflage jacket fled on foot. However, the time frame was around 2215 hours and 2230 hours and no subject had contacted 911. Pictures of the bullet hole was obtained. Multiple names were obtained as well for a possible suspect along with a picture. The manager wished to press charges for the damage to the floor. CID notified.

Traffic Stop – W. Spring Street & Quality Foods. Male subject arrested and taken to Monroe Police Department for driving on suspended license and hands free device violation. He was fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

