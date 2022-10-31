MPD Reports: Shots fired, entering auto; shopliftings, thefts at local school and mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 20 – 27, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – Ash St. In reference to a complainant’s window being busted out and cash stolen out of it. Report taken.

Theft – Blaine Street – Male subject had questions in regards to a subject living with him and using a Government program for cheaper phone service which makes it so he cannot use the program. Remedies were advised.

Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property – Double Springs Church Road (MAHS) Student left air pods on desk in room went back and they were gone from room. (GCIC Entry)

Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property – Double Springs Church Road (MAHS) Student left air pods in book bag in gym a unknown student entered the bag and took said item theft took Wednesday No suspects. (GCIC Entry)

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78/Unisia Drive – In reference to the complainant observing a tractor trailer driving recklessly as it entered the City. Contact was made with the complainant and truck driver. All ok.

Welfare check – 6th St. In reference to advantage health receiving suicide threats from a patient of theirs, patient was not home but contact was made via phone, patient was okay.

Wanted person – Breedlove Dr. (Ridgeview) In reference to a juvenile having active warrants out of Fulton county. Subject was transported to YDC for holding.

Shoplifting – Pavilion Pkwy – In reference to a subject that has been shoplifting during the week. Upon Officer arrival the suspect was gone.

Traffic Stop – W Spring St at Swanson Dr. Vehicle was stopped for Hands free law. After investigation the driver was taken into custody for a failure to appear Warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Subject was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street In reference to two black females entering the ACE hardware and attempting to return merchandise they gathered in store. Report taken

Warrant service – Alcovy St. Probation advised of a subject with warrants for arrest, units were cancelled before arrival due to probation releasing on ankle monitor. All okay.

Mental crisis – E. Church St. In reference to a juvenile subject throwing stuff around the residence and cutting his arm. Subject was transported to Piedmont Walton for evaluation.

Theft report – Alcovy St. In reference to a female subject stating her boyfriend stole or hid her prescription pain medications. Suspect was not on scene upon arrival. Report taken

Shots Fired – Perry Street – Complainant advised subjects were fighting in the roadway. During the fight an unknown subject retrieved a gun from a vehicle and started shooting. Parties on scene advised they did not see anything or know anything.

Welfare Check – Overlook Trail in reference to two juveniles got into a physical altercation with each other. One of the juveniles was charged with Battery and he was released back to his mother.

Follow Up – Maple Ln- In reference to Shots Fired from 1730. Made contact with a named subject who reported what happened from his account.

Accident – Walton Road. & Kelton Road – Single vehicle accident, no injuries. Driver was placed under arrest for driving without a license, Released on a copy of his citation.

Shoplifting – Walgreens- Staff advised 2 females came in and stole cookies and drinks. Video quality was poor, and subjects were gone when officers arrived. Remedies advised.

Suicide Attempt – Nicholas CT – In reference to a named female subject taking a bottle of pills and then leaving the residence. She was gone when officers arrived.

Unsecure Premise – Towler St. Lot 6 – Complainants advised they arrived home and the front door was opened. House was cleared, nothing broken. Complainant advised it was possibly her son Monquavius Russell who entered the residence to retrieve his property. Report taken