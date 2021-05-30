MPD Reports: Shots fired; mechanic allegedly steals catalytic convertor; juvenile not listening to his mother

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 20 – 27, 2021. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft – West Spring Street (Home Depot): ORC Investigator with Home Depot wanting this incident documented. Report made.

Fraud – East Spring Street in reference to a friend taking money out of the complainant’s checking account.

Fraud – Masters Drive complainant receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a Deputy at Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Complainant made contact with WCSO and was advised it was a fraudulent call. Report requested.

Warrant Attempt – Sherwood Drive assisting WCSO with attempting contact with a subject with an outstanding warrant. WCSO arrested the subject. All ok.

Dispute – West Spring St (Piedmont Walton): In reference to subject refusing to leave after being asked to leave from medical staff and security. Upon Law Enforcement arrival subject left the property without further incident.

Dispute – East Church Street – juvenile not listening to his mother. Situation mediated and resolved.

Suspicious Vehicle -Hwy 78 in reference to a SUV, driver possible intoxicated, unable to catch up to it, S.O. advised.

Theft Report – Heritage Ridge Dr. Complainant stated his mechanic stole his catalytic converter. Forwarded to CID for further investigation.

Dispute – South Broad St. Two juveniles in alleged physical dispute. Report taken.

Theft Report – Store House Ct in reference to possible juveniles entering an apartment and taking food and clothing, report taken.

Firearms – Plaza Trc. Reports of several shots fired in the area. Three black males and one white male shooting in the cul de sac of Plaza Trace. After a brief foot chase, one subject was arrested for obstruction.

Dispute – Maple Ln in reference to someone throwing a rock at the complainant’s window, report taken.

Firearms – East Church St a vehicle striking the residence. The initial incident took place on New Lacy Street involving several subjects. Report made.