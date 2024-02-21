MPD Reports: Shots fired, shell casings recovered and suspect identified; resident accidentally locks herself in her bedroom

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 8 – 15, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant – Blaine St – In reference to Athens Clarke Co being out with a named subject with a warrant out of Monroe PD. Officer met ACCPD at Striplings, and took custody of the subject. He was transported to Monroe PD, fingerprinted then transported to the Walton Co Jail. He was turned over to the jail staff, without incident.

Disturb the Peace – N Madison Ave; Will Henry’s Tavern -Citizen called 911 due to loud music coming from the business. Contact made with the owner, all ok. Side door to the business was open, advised to close side door reference the band playing.

Mental Person – 3rd St – In reference to the resident being locked in her bedroom. The front door of the residence was unlocked, and she was asking for help. Forced entry was made into the bedroom, upon her request. She then requested to be checked out by EMS. Scene was turned over to EMS.

Animal Complaint – Country Club Dr. – A domestic pig was found at Country Club Dr. and was reported by the neighbor. Animal Control has been notified and will pick up the pig. Turned over to Animal Control

Illegal Dumping – W. Fambrough St. – Male subject reported that a tall black male with a gray beard in a black truck with a dealer tag that had mud grip tires attempted to dump a mattress in the dumpster for his business. The subject stopped him and the driver went east on Fambrough St. Negative contact.

Traffic Stop/Wanted Person – E Church St at Baron Dr: Male subject arrested for an active PV Warrant following a traffic stop for brake lights.

Harassment – S. Madison Ave. Female subject wanted a harassment report and was explained that she needed to cease communication and stop threatening the other party for harassment to be considered.

Animal Complaint – Maple St at E Marable in reference to a pit bull running loose in the area. The dog was taken to Animal Control.

Suspicious Person – MLK Jr. Blvd: Valero – Complainant reported a Red F350 sped out of the parking lot after the driver was arguing with the passenger. Turned onto 138 towards Walnut Grove. Negative contact.

Suspicious Person – S. Broad St. – Owner received a call that someone was sleeping on her front porch. Officers met with the male subject. Transported to Salvation Army in Athens Ga per his request.

Suspicious Person – Sorrells St. Male subject reported people loitering at 507 Booth Drive, behind Monroe Food Mart, which he is a property manager at that address and requested anybody caught there be criminally trespassed.

Firearms – Pine Park & Lacy St – In reference to multiple subjects firing guns in the area of Pine Park. Area checked, shell casings recovered, and possible suspect located. Turned over to CID.

Assault Law – E Spring St; Auto Zone – In reference to a male subject being punched in the face twice by another named subject who was gone upon officers’ arrival. The victim denied EMS and denied pressing charges. Monroe Area HS School resource officer notified due to the two subjects going to school together.

Suspicious Vehicle – Double Springs Ch Rd; MAHS – In reference to a passenger car; unknown description, doing donuts in the school parking lot. Area checked, negative contact.

