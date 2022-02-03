MPD Reports: Single vehicle wreck on Davis and S. Broad turned out to be stolen out of Conyers

- Stolen Vehicle – N Broad St; BoJangle’s. In reference to a gold in-color Kia Optima possibly stolen. The vehicle was repossessed. No report needed.
- Civil Issue – Plaza Dr: Issue regarding termination of lease. situation mediated on scene. All was ok.
- Fraud – Blaine St; MPD – The complainant was concerned due to receiving mail belonging to another person. It was explained the person the mail was sent to use to live at the residence. Remedies advised.
- Suspicious Vehicle – HWY 78 at South Broad ramp in reference to a SUV driving reckless and made another vehicle go into a ditch.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Charlotte Rowell @ Highway 138: Regarding unsecured juveniles in the rear seat. Canvassed area with no contact.
- Found Property – South Broad Street in reference to a purse that was found. The purse was given back to the owner.
- Dispute – Stokes St. – In reference subject allegedly shocking complainant with a stun gun. Report was taken, prosecution declined, waiver signed.
- Traffic Stop – Hwy 138 @ W. Spring St. – Vehicle stopped for an out third brake light. During a probable cause search of the vehicle (10) Oxycodone pills were in the vehicle. Subject was charged with Possession of Schedule II and Possession of drug-related objects.
- Dispute – Turner St. Subjects arguing over a vehicle. Situation resolved.
- Suspicious Person – W Spring St Named subject on location, after multiple warnings to leave. He was arrested for criminal trespass.
- Mental Patient – tall oaks east – In reference to a male standing in the complainants’ backyard stating he did not know who he was or where he was. The security guard in the neighborhood was able to identify him and take him to his home prior to the officer arrival.
- Domestic Dispute – Monroe Motor Inn – Male and female were both under the influence of methamphetamine and were involved in a domestic dispute. The female alleged she was assaulted by the male. Parties were separated and no arrest was made due to insufficient probable cause.
- Suspicious Person – Ammons Bridge Road & Alcovy Street. In reference to a W/M subject walking in the roadway when cars pass. Negative contact with anyone.
- Dispute – Bridge Place. In reference to a male and a female in a dispute. The male reportedly damaged a cell phone and television belonging to the female. He fled the scene prior to making contact. Warrants to be taken for Criminal Trespass.
- Other Law – Breedlove Rd (Ridgeview Institution): In reference to a patient attacking. The Juvenile intake officer was contacted. Report made.
- Suicide Attempt -Pannell Rd; Subject, possibly OD on drugs and alcohol, Turned over t EMS
- Traffic Stop – at Hwy 78 / Mount Vernon in reference to a named subject being stopped for window tint. He was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property (Stolen, Pistol) out of Athens Clarke County.
- Other law – Union St; In reference to a female having left her purse and phone at quality foods. The Manager at quality foods had her purse tucked away for her. She was able to retrieve purse and phone.
- Dispute – Jessica Way in reference to two parties getting into an argument. The Situation mediated; One was transported to her boyfriend’s residence on New Lacy St.
- Suspicious Vehicle -Bridge of Georgia, Minivan located on location in the parking lot near the JB trucks. The interior light was on, the van was locked and not occupied. Units Checked the parking lot and rear doors to the building, all appeared ok. Dispatch attempted to contact reg owner, negative contact.
- Traffic Offense – North Madison Ave & Edwards St, Female stopped for tag/brake light violation. Probable cause search conducted; She was charged with Possession of Marijuana. She reportedly stated where she purchased the marijuana.
- Accident -South Broad St & Davis St in reference to a single vehicle accident, unknown driver, report in Gears. Further investigation showed the vehicle to be stolen out of Conyers. Conyers PD notified.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Mill Stone Bluff, Contact was made with a male subject sitting in a parked vehicle on Mill Stone Bluff due to a recent drug transaction in the area. The Subject had a large amount of currency in the vehicle and did not reside in Monroe Estates. K9 alert on the vehicle, probable cause search. Large amount of currency in the vehicle along with prescription meds. Medicine belonged to the occupant. Subject believed he was being harassed after being advised on numerous occasions because LEO was speaking with him.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.