MPD Reports: Skydiver stuck in tree; Person shot in the hand when gun discharged in home; Complaint about campaign sign

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 14 – 21, 2021. Due to the length, it has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78, Third party called in reference to a possible impaired driver. The suspect vehicle was observed in the parking lot of the Waffle House but was not occupied. Vehicle was observed a short time later on the roadway and had numerous violations. The owner has been stopped before for the same violations, and was issued citations for failing to correct his infractions.

Loud Music – Masters Dr Spoke to subject and he agreed to turn the music off. At 0500 Hours second complaint of loud music from this location. He was then cited for Loud Music.

Shots Fired – Cook St: In reference to someone discharging a firearm towards the residence and a person being struck in the hand. He was transported to Athens Regional with no life threatening injuries. A named person on location was discovered to have an active Pardon and Parole warrant. He was arrested for that warrant. Report Made.

Dispute – Harris Street. In reference to two parties disputing. Female subject transported to Piedmont Walton for a mental evaluation.

Dispute – Cook Place: in reference to a missing firearm. Firearm located prior to officer’s arrival. Report declined.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street: in reference to a white male in a silver Tahoe attempting to walk out of the store with over $1000.00 USD worth of merchandise. Merchandise was recovered by Walmart loss prevention prior to officer arrival.

Other Law – West Spring Street. In reference to case #21M016729. A woman thought she left her cell phone in the police car. The cell phone was left at her residence. All okay.

Missing Person – Shamrock Drive. Woman report that she has not had contact with her son in two days. Prior to arrival, she advised that Christopher had been located. Contact was made with the complainant to confirm. All okay.

Other Law – Reed Street: in reference to complainant wanting to meet with officers about an Emilio Kelly for mayor sign placed in her yard without her consent. Remedies advised.

Other Law – Highway 11 and South Madison. In reference to a sky diver stuck in a tree. Contact was made with Sky Dive Monroe, and advised they had a cut away. All okay.

Other Law – Walton Road & East Marable. In reference to checking on an open electrical box. The box contained phone lines and was closed by the Officer. All okay.

Other Law – East Church St –Jennifer Hodges called in reference to mediating a child custody exchange. Report taken for documentation purposes due to a pending court case.