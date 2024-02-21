MPD Reports: Sleeping driver arrested for DUI; 14-year-old consumes THC gummie and other EMS assists

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 8 – 15, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft Report – E Spring St; Valero – In reference to a female subject wishing to report a stolen firearm. She stated the firearm was stolen in either October or November of last year from an address on Anna’s Way. She stated the firearm was a Taurus but could not recall the model or the serial number. She was advised to contact Walton County Sheriff’s Office to make a report.’

Dispute – W Creek Circle – Parties on location verbally disputing. Subjects were advised of remedies.

Suspicious Vehicle – Williams St & N Broad St. – In reference to a vehicle observed parked in the roadway with its hazard lights on, possibly broken down. It was discovered that the driver was not in possession of a valid driver’s license. He was arrested for No License, fingerprinted, and released on a copy of his citation. Vehicle removed by Taylor’s.

Dispute – Michael Cir: Dispute between father and son. Turned over to WCSO.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Madison/Norris St- Driver found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle. He was arrested for DUI, open container, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lost Item – W Spring St; Walmart – Female subject reported losing her wallet at Walmart. Report taken.

EMS Assist – E Washington St; – In reference to a 14-year-old male consuming a THC gummie. Turned over to EMS.

EMS Assist – Victory Dr. – In reference to a male subject unconscious but breathing. Upon arrival, he was conscious and alert and refused medical treatment.

Theft Report – W Spring St – In reference to stolen containers of oil. Report taken.

EMS Assist – Gliding Lane. Male subject was turned over to EMS for transport due to suffering from dementia and needing an evaluation.

Damage To Property – W Spring St. – Staff at the Haven Inn reported damage to property of room. Broken windows, bloody towel, and the bed flipped upside down. Room occupant was no longer on scene and did not answer the phone. Report taken and remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – MLK Jr Blvd; Tractor Supply: In reference to male in the woods behind the store collecting cans. He advised he was homeless and that he would collect the cans and be on his way.

Traffic Stop/DUI -W Spring St and Plaza – Driver stopped for multiple traffic violations, arrested for DUI and transported to Walton County Jail.

Suspicious Person – E. Church & Pine Park. Male subject had walked away from his parents and three other siblings at Pilot Park. He was returned to his parents.

Juvenile Complaint – Michael Cir. – Complainant advised that multiple juveniles were on location bullying her kids. No juveniles on location upon arrival. Negative contact with juveniles. No witnesses.

EMS Assist – Wheeler St in reference to an elderly female unresponsive. Turned over to EMS

Other Law – Atha St – In reference to an anonymous complainant stating, that the subject who lives on location is on an ankle monitor, and does not stay at home like she is supposed to. Call was cleared by supervisor before officer arrival.

