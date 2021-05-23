MPD Reports: Slew of entering autos net wallet, cellphones, cigarettes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 13 – 20, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – E. Marable St. Sometime after 1700 Hours last date an unknown subject(s) entered a 2016 Dodge Challenger and stole cigarettes and cellphones.

Entering Auto – Hill St. Sometime after 1700 Hours last date and unknown subject(s) entered a 2018 Kia Forte and went through the vehicle.

Damage to Property – S. Madison Ave. vehicle window busted out. Report was made, photos taken.

Entering Auto – Hill St. Sometime after 1830 Hours last date an unknown subject(s) entered a 2004 Honda CRV and went through the vehicle. Two packs of cigarettes were missing. Report taken.

Harassment – Pine Park Street – In reference to the complainant wanting to report that she was being harassed over social media and wanted to know what she could do about it.

Entering Auto – Masters Dr. – In reference to the complainant’s 2019 Ford F-250 was entered overnight and their wallet was taken. Report taken.

Dispute – E.5th St. dispute over property from a deceased. Problem resolved, report taken. Remedies were advised.

Fraud – S Broad St. – Pinnacle Bank in reference to a subject in possession of a fraudulent check. She was gone when officers arrived. Warrant taken for forgery in the 4th degree.

Suspicious Person – Alcovy and S Broad St. Subject holding a sign asking for money. He was sent on his way and advised against panhandling.

Suspicious Vehicle – White Oak Dr @ Walker Dr. – Vehicle had visible damage to driver’s side, unknown where the accident occurred. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence. The vehicle towed by Taylors.

Warrant Attempt – Ash St. Fugitive was apprehended without incident.

Threats – Colquitt St. Complainant advised ex-husband is sending her threats via text message. Options were advised. Report taken.

Suspicious Persons) – McDaniel St. – 3 juveniles located riding bikes in the middle of the street. All juveniles were detained until their parents came to take custody of them.

Suspicious Vehicle -5 S. Madison Ave. Felker Park. Dodge Dakota parked in the back, unoccupied. Spoke with the registered owner. He advised the truck was stolen 6-7 years prior, but never reported. Owner did not want to press charges on anyone who is possessing the vehicle, did not want to report the vehicle stolen, and stated whoever has the vehicle can keep it. Vehicle was left on location.

Dispute – West Spring St (Haven Inn): guest using profanity and wanting a refund for the stay. Situation mediated.

Dispute – Tanglewood Drive mother and son in a physical altercation. The son was placed under arrest for simple assault and criminal trespass family violence.

Traffic Offense – East Spring St. Reference to a silver Chevrolet Malibu stopped for no tag. Further investigation led to the arrest of a subject for an active arrest warrants out of Barrow County.