MPD Reports: Slew of entering autos; one suspect arrested with items from some victims

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 7 – 14, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Entering Auto – G. W. Carver Dr.- In reference to a black in color Ford Fusion being entered overnight. Report taken and TOT CID.

Entering Auto – E. Spring St.; Valero – In reference to multiple entering autos that occurred overnight in the area of Plaza Dr. A named male subject was located with multiple ID’s, Social Security cards, and Financial Cards belonging to victims of the recent entering autos. He was arrested for multiple Felony charges and turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Found Property – Ridge Rd; Colonial Apts- In reference to a bag with contents emptied outside of the residence, owner of the bag was made. Owner advised that the vehicle was entered overnight and denied a report due to nothing being taken.

Entering Auto – Skyline Trace- Officer observed contents inside silver Kia Optima strewn about the passenger compartment as well as an open center console. Contact was made with the owner who advised nothing of value was missing. Report complete.

Entering Auto – Skyline Trace- Officer observed door ajar on white Pontiac Firebird. Contact was made with the owner who advised a spare key to the vehicle was missing. Report complete.

Entering Auto – Skyline Trace- Officer observed door ajar on a pewter gray Pontiac Firebird. Contact was made with the owner who advised nothing of value was taken. Report complete.

Hit and Run – Hwy 138 @ Great Oaks- In reference to a silver Chevy Cruz side swiping the complainant’s vehicle. Report taken in GEARS.

Entering Auto -Skyline Trace Apts – Officer observed vehicle with an open door and the vehicle rummaged through. Negative contact with the owner at this time. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Skyline Trace Apts -Officer observed a vehicle with an open door. The owner, advised it was broken into but nothing was taken. Declined a report.

Entering Auto – Ridge Rd; Skyline Trace Apts- In reference to a vehicle entered overnight, nothing was taken from the vehicle. Owner denied a report.

Theft Report – W Spring St; BP Super Shop- Juveniles stealing last date and earlier this date. Remedies advised, report taken.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St. – Male subject on location with a probation violation warrant. He was arrested and transported to WCSO without issue.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St- Male subject on location with a probation violation warrant. He was taken into custody and transported to WCSO Jail without incident.

Entering Auto – Booth Dr.- Female subject reporting her vehicle was entered overnight, report taken.

Found Property – E Washington St; Peters and Foster- Located wallets and financial cards. Some property was able to be returned to owner. Property that could not be returned was placed into evidence. Report complete.

Fraud – Blaine St – Female subject reported a scam over Facebook in reference to a business loan. Report taken.

Mental Patient – North Midland – In reference to a subject requesting to be transported to a mental hospital. Turned over to EMS

Civil Issue – Atha Street – Reference to complainant selling a vehicle for $400. Complainant agreed to get her tires back and the male who purchased the car brought her tires back, but not all of the “parts of the tire” were returned. Remedies were advised.

Suicide Threats – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview- Subject agreed to walk in with Cpl. Robertson and be seen for treatment and evaluation.

Suspicious Vehicle – Martin Luther King Blvd – In reference to locating a male subject who had active warrants out of WCSO and Snellville PD for Probation Violation and Child Neglect. He was arrested and turned over to the WCSO without incident. Vehicle was turned over to his sister.

Burglary – W Marable St- Female subject called stating that residence was being broken into through a window in the back of the residence. When arriving on location the window was checked, and the area was checked. No signs of forced entry were seen on the outside of the window and on the inside of the windows there was a wooden board between the bottom and the top keeping the window from being lifted. Complainant was advised that extra patrol of the area would be conducted throughout the night.

Dispute – East Church / Jack Peters – Complainant advised she won money playing the poker machine in the store and the employee needed to give her money. She was advised it is illegal to receive money from such machines.

Suspicious Person – Will Henry -In reference to a subject observed crouched down near a vehicle behind Will Henry’s Contact made with the individual who was identified and who advised he was homeless and living out of his vehicle.

