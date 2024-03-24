MPD Reports: Slew of mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 7 – 14, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Other Law – S Broad; Walgreen’s- Female subject reported her Apple Card was fraudulently charged at Walgreen’s on 03/02/2024. Report taken.

Dispute – Ridge Rd; – Male subject reporting a caregiver quit being his caretaker and will not return his house key and handicap placard. The items were able to be returned to him without incident.

Warrant Attempt – W Marable St- Male subject taken into custody on Probation Warrant out of City of Monroe. He taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident.

Juvenile Complaint – S Broad Street, – In reference to a subject yelling, cursing at and refusing to listen to his grandmother. CHINS form completed for ungovernable juvenile.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 West/Unisia -Anonymous caller stated a black in color Yukon was driving erratically and speeding. Contact made with the vehicle. Driver was given a verbal warning.

Warrant Attempt – Meadow View Dr – In reference to a warrant attempt for a male subject. He was not on location.

Civil Issue – Claywill Circle- In reference to a subject not wanting a named subject on location anymore after a dispute with his wife. Civil Remedies advised.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St.; Family Dollar – In reference to Black male shoplifting shoes and gift cards, and threatening the clerk before leaving. Subject was gone towards Carwood Street.

Area Check – E. Spring St. Dairy Queen – employee requested a check of the area stating that she thought she heard someone knocking on the back door but could not see anyone on camera, Area was checked all appeared to be okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78E- Complainant advised of a suspicious vehicle driving on Hwy 78 eastbound, speeding and failing to maintain lane. Contact was made with the vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted for failure to maintain a lane. No signs of impairment observed. Driver released on a verbal warning.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – N Madison/E Marable St- Driver stopped for several traffic violations. He was found to be in possession of 8 ounces of marijuana. He was placed under arrest and transported to WCSO without incident. Warrants obtained for Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana and Driving while suspended and other traffic offenses.

Dispute – Baron Dr; In reference to the complainant advising her husband, was refusing to let her leave the residence. Both parties advised the argument was verbal and agreed to separate for the night. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Waffle House- Information was passed down from day shift that an arrest warrant was taken on a female subject for Theft by Taking. Contact was made with her and she was detained for her outstanding warrant. However the jail staff advised they were unable to locate a warrant for her. She stated she was going to turn herself in, in the morning. She was released from the scene.

Wrong NCIC/GCIC Hit – Via phone – on this date I Cpl. Robertson received a call from The Defense Logistics Police Department about a hit on one of their Government issued Beretta M9 that belongs to the US Air Force hitting on NCIC when it was run. The entry shows to be a ITH 45cal. 1911 but the gun that is in possession of the Defense Logistic Police is a Beretta.

Firearms – Davis Street / Magnolia Street – In reference to rapid fire gunshots heard and vehicles speeding off. Area check conducted in the area and all surrounding streets. Negative contact.

Domestic – S Madison; Two subject having argument over relationship issues. Situation mediated.

Agency Assist – S. Hammond Dr.; Walton Co. Government Building – In reference to assisting GSP with a fight between three parties. MPD assisted with transport to WCSO without incident.

Civil Issue – Claywill Cir – In reference to a civil issue between a male and a female. Remedies were advised. All OK on location.

Damage to property – Peters St.- In reference to 4 windows being broken out of a vacant residence as well as a vehicle windshield being broken, report taken.

Theft – Ridge Rd; – Male subject reporting that a former care worker stole approx. $25, bottles of water, frozen catfish and some sodas from his residence. Report taken.

Damage to Property – E Washington St; – Female subject reporting silver Honda struck by unknown vehicle at unknown time. Report taken.

Theft Report – W Spring St; Walmart – In reference to an employee stealing multiple TV’s. The subject was arrested for Misdemeanor Shoplifting and released on a copy of the citation.

Damage to property – Ash St.- Female subject reporting that a named male subject dented her vehicle sometime the previous night. Report taken.

Agency Assist – Birch St. – In reference to assisting DFCS with an ongoing case currently with MPD CID.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St; Monroe Museum- Female subject stating an 11-year-old damaged property and causing disturbance. He was taken to Piedmont Walton at the request of the complainant who is his guardian.

Shoplifting – Pavilion parkway; Publix- In reference to a shoplifting incident that occurred on 03/11/24. Report taken.

Follow-up – W. Spring St.; Family Dollar – In reference to an incident that happened the previous night. The subject was identified and the store manager wishes to prosecute. Witness/Victim statements and evidentiary evidence was gathered to take warrants. The subject was arrested at Carwood Dr. transported to Monroe PD for fingerprints and then to Walton County Jail for Simple Assault and criminal trespass from Family Dollar at 722 W. Spring St.

Suspicious Vehicle – Alcovy Street – In reference to vehicles parked in the area. Upon arrival one vehicle was present. Contact made with an elderly female driver who advised she simply pulled over to text on her phone. No criminal activity observed.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mathews Park – In reference to a silver passenger car parked in the back. Two male subjects were found to have a small amount of marijuana on their person, but no other criminal activity was a foot. The were instructed to destroy it on the ground, and both were let go with a verbal warning.

Entering Auto – Oakwood Ln. In reference to a vehicle entered overnight and camera equipment taken, report completed.

Suspicious Person – East Spring St in reference to a named subject on location loitering inside the building. He was criminal trespassed for two years from the location.

Harassment – W Spring St in reference to a male and a female who keep coming into the store harassing her after the male had sued WALMART.

Follow Up – Oakwood Lane in reference to call complainant wanted to give serial numbers of what was stolen. The stolen camera equipment was placed on GCIC.

Traffic Stop – S. Hammond Dr. – Traffic stop for no tag. The driver was in possession of two Scheduled (4) pills not prescribed to her and not in the original container. She was arrested and charged accordingly.

Dispute – Wilkins Dr. – A male and female were involved in a verbal dispute. Remedies were given.

Dispute – Russell Dr.;S. Hammond Park – Parties from call were involved in a verbal dispute with use of vulgar language in view of the public at Hammond Park. Both parties were taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

Suspicious Person – Alcovy St @ Ammons Bridge – Contact made with a male subject who was walking in the roadway. The male was arrested on citations for Loitering and Pedestrian in the roadway as he could not dispel officer’s suspicions as to what he was doing.

Mental Patient – Ridgeview: In reference to the family of a male subject bringing him to Ridgeview for a mental evaluation. The facility was unable to assist at the time due to staffing issues. Officers and EMS attempted to get him to get to Advantage in Athens, or Piedmont Walton for a 1013 evaluation. He declined transport by MPD, and advised that he would go to Advantage Pavilion in Athens, if transported by his family. They were provided with a pamphlet and advised of remedies. He left on location with his family.

Robbery – Knight St- In reference to a male subject stealing a Ruger LCP from his mother. Investigation led to his arrest on robbery, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and battery along with an outstanding warrant.

Suicide Threat – Southside – 3rd party report of a female subject on location making suicidal threats. Contact made with the subject who denied the claims and advised she was okay.

Firearms – Towler St: In reference to the complainant hearing six gunshots. Area checked, negative contact with anyone.

Mental Patient – Piedmont Walton: In reference to a female subject on location wanting to go to Athens for medical treatment. Hospital staff advised she was upset no one would sit in her room and talk with her so she checked herself out against medical advice. Remedies given to her, all okay.

Hit and Run – Charlotte Rowell @ Hwy 78 off Ramp – reported a Jeep bumped into his vehicle. Stated he just wanted to report the Jeep’s erratic driving.

Mental Person – Piedmont Walton: Female subject from above call on location stating she was restrained and could not leave. She was not restrained and was escorted outside and criminally trespassed from Piedmont Walton for two years. She left the area while officers were on location.

