MPD Reports: Social worker assaulted by patient; slew of domestic disputes including over sexual relations and aids

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2021. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Civil Issue – Walker Drive: in reference to the complainant having issued with his daughter’s boyfriend. He stated the boyfriend has lived in the residence since before his release from jail in September. I explained the eviction process to the complainant and referred him to the proper courts.

Dispute – East Spring Street (LR Burger) In reference to a passerby reporting a dispute between a male and female by a black Ford Focus in the parking lot. Upon officer arrival, the parking lot was empty. The area was patrolled with negative contact.

Damage to Property – Tall Oaks West: In reference to complainant discovering that her bedroom window was busted. Report made.

Dispute – East Fambrough Street. In reference to complainant having questions about the legal consequence of having AIDS and having sexual relations with people.

Dispute – East Fambrough Street. In reference to complainant wanting subject to leave after an argument. Subject was picked up by her daughter. All okay.

Assault – Breedlove Drive @ Ridgeview: in reference to a social worker assaulted by a patient. Complainant assaulted by mental patient during a consultation. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – North Madison Avenue at Pot Luck Parking Lot. In reference to a subject being stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of his person found him to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Shoplifting – North Broad St, Matson Food Mart, wrong address provided reference a shop lifter taken a lotto ticket, related to shoplifting call at 1850 Hours

Shoplifting – Walmart. A subject shoplifted $120 before fleeing the scene. Warrant taken for theft by shoplifting.

Shoplifting – North Broad St, JB Food mart, black male wearing blue shirt took a lotto ticket from the location, complainant wanted to report the incident to document it with the Lotto commission.

Dispute – West Creek Circle in reference to a verbal dispute between two women. One wanted the law enforcement officer to remove the other from the home. It was explained to the one wanting the other removed that she also lives there and that if she wants her to be removed from the home, she will need to file for an eviction.

Juvenile Complaint – South Broad St -Complainant stated juveniles were on the roof of the Monroe Visitor Center. Negative contact with anyone on the roof.