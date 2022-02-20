MPD Reports: Son of patient being taken to the hospital allegedly attempts to hit EMT with his vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Green Street. In reference to complainant and boyfriend in a dispute. Boyfriend subject was not on location when the officer’s arrived. Allegations of simple battery were made, although did not wish to press charges. Not a Family Violence situation.

EMS Assist – Alcovy St. A subject had not taken her medicine for schizophrenia for over a week. Daughter was concerned and wanted EMS to take subject to hospital to receive help.

EMS Assist – Alcovy Street (Georgia Probation). In reference to a subject having seizures. Turned over to EMS.

Other Law – Ridge rd;. In reference to two males checking to see if cars doors were unlocked Wednesday, 9th, in the early morning time frame. No cars were actually broken into, report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Chestnut Lane. In reference to a vehicle sitting outside the complainant’s residence since last date.

Damage To Property – Great Oaks Dr. In reference to an elderly female’s vehicle being stuck in a sink hole in parking lot. Jays towing called to remove vehicle. No damage done to vehicle.

Harassment – Unisia Drive (Hitachi). In reference to the complainant stating that co-workers are harassing her, and not letting her do her job. Contact was made with the HR department, and stated they were already handling the problem. All okay.

Dispute – West Spring St (Piedmont Hospital) In reference to EMT’s saying the son of a female patient being brought to hospital by EMS had attempted to hit an EMT with his vehicle on hospital property. Remedies advised for the son; report taken.

Traffic Stop – Davis St. at S. Broad St. Male subject was stopped for traffic offense. A probable cause search of his vehicle was conducted. Approximately 2 ounces of marijuana was found along with a digital scale and a metal grinder. The subject was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana with intent.

Road Rage – West Spring Street. In reference to a third-party complainant stating there were two vehicles in the parking driving fast. Officer had negative contact with any such activity.

Harassing Call – Shamrock Dr in reference to complainant receiving phone calls from family members of an Inmate. Report taken.

Juvenile Problem – Tanglewood Dr: Complainant requesting Officer’s help in making child go to school. Issue was handled via cell phone.

Welfare Check – Felker Street in reference to checking on subject because she called the complainant crying. Report taken.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St. Walmart: In reference to a male subject being caught by Walmart security attempting to shoplift.

Theft Report – Meadow Walk Dr: In reference to a stolen Iphone. All pertinent information was gathered about the phone which was then added to GCIC.

Harassment – Blaine Street in reference to subject advising someone rang her doorbell several times this week and took her garbage out of her trashcan at McDaniel St. She asked for extra patrol.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St. Hibbett Sports: In reference to a w/m stealing three black Jordan stocking caps. The suspect was gone 15 minutes before complainant called 911.

Other Law – Blaine St: The director of risk management at Ridgeview turned over a quantity of marijuana to be destroyed at the PD after taking it off a patient.

Entering Auto -Plaza Trc. In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being entered over night. Nothing was taken.

Dispute – Sporty Lane: Verbal argument over tax money between a subject and his girlfriend. Parties separated on scene. All was ok.