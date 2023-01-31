MPD Reports: Sports bike flees at over 140 mph; friend takes deceased woman, 39, to hospital; juvenile, 15, assaulted; allegations girl pulls knife on her grandfather

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Runaway – Birch St in reference to a verbal dispute between mother and son. Son was located in driveway of residence. Report taken.

Vehicle Pursuit – Hwy 78 E: in reference to a black Sports bike driving over 140MPH. The pursuit was terminated at Hwy 53 after losing contact.

Dispute call – MLK JR Blvd; Applebee’s. In reference to a named female subject arguing with staff over paying full price for boneless wings when they are to be 1/2 off. Civil remedies advised to both parties.

Domestic – E Wheelhouse Lane: Physical dispute between two male subjects. One was arrested for battery FV, interference with a 911 call, and cruelty to a child 3

Suspicious Vehicle – MLK Jr. Blvd @ Tractor Supply- In reference to a white male subject taking pallets in a blue pickup truck. He was arrested for theft by taking. Another accompanying subject was arrested for theft by taking and giving false name and date of birth. Both taken to Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious vehicle – Complainant advised a white work van had been following her, she described the male driving as a white male with red hair. Advised complainant to attempt to take pictures and call back if needed.

DOA – West Spring St @ Piedmont Walton; Reference to a 39-year-old deceased female transported to Piedmont Walton hospital, staff advised female entered hospital cold to touch and was transported by a friend. CID responded and took over investigation.

Fraud – West Spring St @ Murphys USA; In reference to a male subject reporting his debit card being used to take $1000.00 out of his bank account. Report taken.

Dispute – 655 Michael circle – Two subjects involved in dispute. One was arrested for Simple Battery-family violence and taken to Walton County Jail without incident.

Dispute – Perry St- Complainant advised granddaughter pulled a knife on him. Conflicting statements, parties separated.

Mental subject – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview institute: In reference to a named subject believing someone was out to kill him. He was self-admitted into Ridgeview and turned over to staff.

Civil Issue – Cook Pl. Subject requested officers prevent his belongings from being thrown out by his roommate but refused to meet with officers. Nothing Further

Assault – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to Hospital staff reporting a 15-year-old male being assaulted. Contact was made with the victim who advised he was jumped by two other kids in his neighborhood. He could not give names or descriptions of his attackers. Report taken.

Mental subject – S Broad St; In reference to a named subject taking too much medication and having a mental episode. EMS arrived and he refused treatment.

Mental Subject -Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview Institue: In reference to previous call. Staff advised he was being combative and needed to be cleared medically. Turned over to EMS.

DUI/Accident – E. Marable/Birch St in reference to a vehicle striking a tree in the curve of E. Marable. The driver was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Suicide Attempt – G W Carver; In reference to a female subject wanting to harm herself and made multiple small lacerations to her wrist over boyfriend issues. Turned over to EMS and she transported to Piedmont-Walton.

Hit-and-Run – West Spring St; Waffle House In reference to a named subject walking on the wrong side of the roadway and being struck by a suspected white 90’s body Chevrolet Tahoe. No visible injuries, Turned over to, report taken. GEARS report completed.