MPD Reports: Starving animal complaint, $657 stolen from car, domestic disputes and slew of shoplifting issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 11 – 18, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft – W Spring St. Female subject allegedly had pizza delivered and didn’t pay the driver. Further investigation proved a miscommunication between Camp and staff. Camp paid for the pizza.

Animal Complaint – Tanglewood Drive. In reference to an anonymous complaint of a malnourished K9 on location. Officer had negative contact with anyone at the residence.

Juvenile Problem – Blaine Street (Monroe PD). In reference to the 14-year-old complainant, stating he was punched at the MAHS football game last date by another juvenile. Report taken and advised the parent to contact the Carver Middle School SRO as well.

Lost Item – North Midland Avenue (Potluck). In reference to complainant stating she left her phone at Pot Luck on 11/12/2021, and needed a case number for her phone company. Report taken.

Unknown – Claywill Cir in reference to a male subject requesting police then disconnecting the line. Arrived on scene and was advised the male subject was no longer on location. Dispatch spoke with the male subject again and was advised to cancel police, he left for an appointment.

Dispute – Storehouse Ct in reference to a verbal dispute between mother and daughter over rent money and help around the house. Verbal incident only, no (FV) crime occurred.

Shoplifting – West Spring St. Subject arrested for skip scanning approximately $130 worth of merchandise. Released on copy.

Shoplifting – West Spring St – In reference to an unknown female possibly shoplifting $4.00 worth of merchandise. Report taken.

Enter Auto – Huddle House. The complainant stated someone entered her unlocked vehicle and took $657. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – North Midland Ave – Juvenile walking home was given a ride to his residence. Contact was made with the mother, and parental responsibilities were explained.

Other Law – W Spring St (Huddle House): In reference to complainant having further question on a report she filed last date (21M018196). Complainant was advised that the incident was forward to CID

Dispute – Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd: In reference to a rolling dispute. The complainant advised that it started at H D Atha. Vehicle was stopped by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at Unisia Dr at Hwy 78 E. Turned over to WCSO.

Dispute – Woodland Rd: In reference to Male subject getting into an argument over cleaning residence. Parties Separated and situation mediated. Report made.

Dispute – Alcovy St: In reference to a female and male having issues over the living arrangements. Situation mediated. Report made.

Shoplifting – West Spring St (WalMart) Male subject was on location shoplifting items from the store. He also had a warrant out of Gwinnett County. Released to WCSO

Shoplifting – West Spring St (WalMart) Male subject on location shoplifting items from the store. He was arrested and fingerprinted and then released on a copy of the citation.

Assault – East Spring Street. In reference to a dispute between a female and a male. The female was struck in the face and obtained visible marks. Warrant to be taken for FV Battery on the ale.

Welfare Check – Wellington Dr -Complainant called in reference to conducting a welfare check on his ex- girlfriend due to believing she was abducted. Contact made with her and she was turned over to Athens-Clarke CO in reference to her abduction.