MPD Reports: Stolen ATV recovered; woman and cat attacked by pitbull; food thrown at drive-thru window; fraud; domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Follow Up – Dollar Tree – The complainant stated she thought the arrestee had possession of her vehicle at the time of arrest and was attempting to locate the vehicle. It was determined that the arrestee had no keys and no vehicle at the time of arrest.

Dispute – Lacy St. dispute was about subjects renting room in residence. They were explained that it was civil issue with money issue and would need to go to courthouse.

Other Law – Broad St Boots- In reference to someone calling the store claiming to be able to see the complainant through the security cameras. The subject claimed to be a Lt. Marshal. Report was taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – E. Spring St (Monroe Motor Inn) -Complainant called in that suspicious vehicle left the area with no insurance on vehicle and the driver was intoxicated, negative contact with vehicle.

Suspicious Vehicle – Alcovy Street- In reference to an ATV being seen driving behind the Alcovy Street Legion. The rider was named and it was determined that he stole the ATV from a residence. He was charged with Burglary 1st degree and theft by taking motor vehicle.

Entering Auto – Alcovy Street- Complainant denied a report due to the vehicle not being entered.

Illegal Dumping – Parkway PL- In reference to the complainant stating someone dumped trash beside his yard. The trash appeared to be house remodeling debris.

Hit and Run – S Madison Ave & E Fambrough – In reference to a hit and run that occurred, the suspected vehicle was stopped in downtown. The driver was arrested then released on a citation for hit and run. Report in GEARS.

Suspicious vehicle – S. Madison – In reference to the suspect vehicle from the previous call.

Other Law – MLK Jr Blvd; Tractor Supply: In reference to Taylor’s Wrecker towing a vehicle. The owner had questions about damage to the vehicle and declined a report.

Suspicious Vehicle – Bold Springs Road – In reference to a possible intoxicated driver on location. Turned over to Georgia State Patrol.

EMS Assist – Overlook Crest – Named subject was found unconscious in his bed, Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – Creekview Dr. – Verbal dispute between a female subject and her boyfriend. Situation mediated; civil remedies advised.

Dispute – Carver Pl; – In reference to two subjects on location verbally disputing about living arrangements. Remedies advised.

Illegal Dumping – Maple Ln -In reference to illegal dumping that occurred on 12/17/2022

Counterfeit – S Broad St; Dollar General- Manager reporting that a named individual has been known to steal and use counterfeit money at stores. He was criminally trespassed for two years.

Fraud – Tall Oaks Lane- A named subject was reporting he is being blackmailed for money over social media/ dating apps. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – McDaniel St/Wayne St – Subject in the area asking for food and money. He was sent home.

Violent Domestic – Maple St -Anonymous caller stated a named subject had a knife pointed at his sister and they were disputing. Contact made with both parties, no dispute and no weapons present.

EMS Assist – Radford Street In reference to a mental patient who was requesting an evaluation due to suicidal thoughts. Turned over to EMS.

Damage to Property – Green St; – Complainant reporting her mailbox was struck by an unknown vehicle around 0300 hours. Report taken.

Dispute – Green St -Child custody dispute between two subjects. Situation mediated.

Animal Complaint – Storehouse Ct in reference to caller and her cat being attacked by a black pitbull. Call turned over to animal control.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St; Roses. In reference to three children locked inside of a vehicle without a parent/legal guardian. Citation issued for parental responsibilities. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park: Two individuals in the park after hours. They were advised of appropriate conduct during approved park hours. All OK.

Harassment – W Spring St; McDonald’s: In reference to complainant advising a female in the drive thru line was throwing food at the drive thru window. Negative contact was made with female subject.

Suspicious Person – Monroe Motor Inn in reference to a named subject on location causing a disturbance. He had an active warrant for shoplifting but was outside limits for extradition. Male sent on his way. All ok.