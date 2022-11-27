MPD Reports: Stolen dirt bike recovered after vehicle stopped for marijuana odor; suicide attempt by swallowing lithium batteries

- Traffic Stop/38D – Michael Etchison Rd and Bankers Blvd: Female subject was arrested for an active warrant for Theft by Taking out of WCSO. She attempted to drop a bag of meth at the jail and was additionally charged with Poss of Schedule II and Crossing the Guard line.
- Traffic Stop – Hwy 138 @ Rowe Rd- Traffic stop due to the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The vehicle had a dirt bike that came back stolen out of Fulton County. Dirt Bike turned over to Taylor’s Towing.
- Damage to Property – Towler St Subjects’ Black Honda Civic which was unlocked had its plastic steering wheel cover was busted after she cranked her car to warm it up, Report taken.
- Fraud – Mountain View Dr- Female subject reporting her sister possibly used her name to be issued a traffic citation. Report taken.
- Follow-up – 140 Blaine St; MPD in reference to a burglary that already occurred at Wheel House Ln. Complainant wanted to report more items that were stolen from her residence and of a suspicious car in the neighborhood. Report taken.
- Suspicious Person – Blaine Street (Bridge of Georgia) In reference to a W/M wearing a grey hoodie carrying an orange bag, walking through the parking lot. Negative contact with the subject.
- Dispute Call – N Broad St;Deer Acres Inn. Subject complained about her water line and sink not working properly. Civil process explained.
- Entering Auto – Wheel House Lane. In reference to an unlocked 2019 Kia Rio entered sometime between 11/13/2022 and this date and time. Nothing missing from the vehicle. Report taken.
- Suicide Attempt – Ridgeview – 14-year-old female swallowed lithium batteries, she was conscious, alert, and breathing. Turned over to EMS.
- Suspicious Vehicle – Atha Street and South Madison Ave. Older model Trailer Blazer swerving in and out of traffic.
- Damage to Property – Quality Foods- Female subject reporting her vehicle was damaged in the parking lot of Quality Foods this date. Report taken.
- Suspicious Vehicle -N Broad St and Mayfield Dr. Vehicle unable to maintain lanes. Negative contact, gone when officers arrived.
- Juvenile Complaint – Spring St Waffle House: Juveniles on location refusing to move vehicles. Subjects were gone when officers arrived.
- Disturbing the Peace – Mountain View Dr: Complainant advised of a red dirt bike speeding in the area. The area was checked with negative contact.
- Dispute – West Spring Street at Taco Bell: Alleged dispute between husband and wife. Upon investigation, no crime occurred. Remedies advised.
- Suspicious person – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix: In reference to a male and female pulling on door handle of silver passenger car in parking lot. The male was identified as the person who owns the vehicle and was attempting to jump his vehicle off.
- Extra Patrol – Ridge Rd: Complainant requested extra patrols throughout the night.
- Traffic stop – Hwy 78/ Jim Daws vehicle stopped for speeding. Subject was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Athens-Clarke County.
- Civil Issue – Pine Park Street: In reference to female subject complaining another female subject had damaged her residence while watching her children. Report taken.
- Threats – East Fambrough Street In reference to female subject stating that three male juveniles threatened to shoot up her apartment. Juveniles GOA. report taken.
- Stolen Vehicle – West Spring Street at Murphy USA: In reference to a male subject advising his vehicle was lost or stolen. His vehicle vehicle was located at Peter’s and Foster’s where he left it and was escorted back to his residence.
- Entering auto – Pine Park Street In reference to a female subject stating subjects were on location damaging her vehicle. After reviewing her security cameras no evidence of said subjects were located. all ok.
