MPD Reports: Stolen iPhone pings in trailer park; patient leaves hospital in gown and EKG wires attached; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 21 – 28, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – E Spring St (Monroe Motor Inn) This incident involved a male and female over the female not wanting to give the male a ride. She said the male made threats to beat her if she didn’t give him a ride. He denied that claim. She advised all she wanted him to leave, in which both parties partied voluntarily and by request of Monroe Motor Inn no longer wanting them on the property.

Dispute – Mill Creek Way. In reference to two parties arguing about their shared ex-boyfriend. The two live together, and one of the parties stated she would go stay with her mother for the night. All ok.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street; Piedmont Walton in reference to a white male walking on the side of the roadway in a hospital gown and EKG wires attached to him. Contact made with subject at Tractor Supply who was having an episode and coming down from narcotics. Subject was transported by a family member to Athens Piedmont for treatment.

Harassment – Armistead Circle in reference to complainant wanting to notify that a named subject is sharing her post and personal business on Facebook. Nothing further.

Dispute – Wheel House Lane. In reference to complainant upset with the condition of her residence and the new property manager. Situation mediated.

Harassment – Gliding Lane in reference to complainant wanting Law Enforcement to document that his ex-fiance, has not stopped bothering him since they broke up three weeks ago. Report made.

Enter Auto – Sporty Ln. Complainant reporting that his Taurus G2C pistol taken from his vehicle at an unknown time. Firearm was placed on GCIC as stolen. Report taken.

Shoplifting – West Spring St in reference to an unknown male entering the store and switching a faulty radio part with a working one, report taken.

Theft Report – GW Carver Dr -Complainant reported his IPhone 10r stolen from his cart at Walmart. Phone was pinging to a trailer park off of Mountain Creek Church Road, Walton County Sheriff’s Office was advised and instructed to meet with him in the county to attempt to recover the phone. Report taken.

Warrant – Alcovy Probation. – Subject was taken to Walton County Jail by probation.

Burglary in Progress – Irving St; In reference to a named subject broke into the above residence and stole two TV and a CCTV camera. Report taken.

Fraud – Blaine St; MPD. In reference to an unknown subject listing fake ad on Craigslist and scamming people for money. Report taken

Foot Pursuit -N Broad St at Sorrells St. Officer observed the burglary suspect from Call 4. During the encounter, the suspect fled on foot from officers. During the chase a taser was deployed. The suspect was taken into custody. The subject was turned over to CID. Warrants taken for obstruction.