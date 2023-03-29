MPD Reports: Stolen phone tracked to Lacy Street; traffic stops result in arrests; entering auto issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 16 – 23, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78 East/Unisia Dr -Male subject stopped for headlight violation. He was arrested for possession of schedule II.

Custody Dispute – Baron Dr. – Reference ongoing custody dispute between parents, complainant wanted documentation that children’s father is a registered sex offender and the judge nor she knew. Spoke to the subject who stated the judge does know, Incident documented per request.

Suspicious Person – Davis St- female subject called in reference to her father’s ex-girlfriend having her juvenile child outside in the rain. Situation mediated.

Improper Parking – Nowell St and W Marable St. In reference to a party, all vehicles were parked correctly on the curbside.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pine Park St: Subject riding dirtbike on the roadway. Area checked. Negative contact.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78/ N. Broad. Vehicle stopped for no insurance. Subject was arrested for felony probation violation for agg assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of SCH I, and obstruction after a brief foot pursuit.

Dispute – Pannell Rd. Dispute between homeowner and guest. Both parties were intoxicated. Parties separated all ok.

Dispute – E Spring St at S Madison. Report of a male possibly assaulting a female in the area. Negative contact

Dispute – Davis St – Physical dispute between two subjects. One declined to press charges.

Citizen Assist -Court Street / Downtown – Reference illegally parked vehicles interfering with the city car show. Signs posted throughout the city restricting parking prior to event. Silver Nissan and Gray Traverse impounded and transported to Taylors lot for safekeeping. No contact made with vehicle owners.

Domestic Dispute – GW Carver Dr; – Subject reporting another not allowing him to retrieve property from inside the residence. Upon arrival it was reported the situation was resolved and all was okay.

Entering Auto – Clubside Dr- Driver door window busted out sometime during the night. Reported that nothing of value was taken. Report completed.

EMS assist – Tall Oaks Dr. – Reference an elderly female complaining of difficulty breathing. Turned over to Walton county EMS.

Fraud – W Spring St; O’reileys- Staff reporting female subject paid for merchandise with a fraudulent check. Warrant taken for Deposit Account Fraud. Report completed.

Harassment – W Spring St; Walmart- Female subject reporting she was being followed and harassed by Walmart Asset Protection. Remedies advised.

Theft – Blaine Street – Reference a stolen cell phone. Complainant wanted to report her friend’s phone lost or stolen. Phone was last seen in Athens but was being tracked to the area of new Lacy Street. Advised complainant to have the owner of the phone make a report to Athens PD so it can be properly investigated.

Suspicious Vehicle – Davis Street- In reference to an individual riding a dirt bike down the street. I made contact with the operator, gave him a verbal warning and had him put the dirt bike up.

Assault Report – Peters and Fosters -Female subject called in reference to being assaulted during a verbal dispute by another female subjects – Warrants to be taken for simple battery.

Shoplifting – Walmart – Reference subject switching tags on items at Walmart. Amount of difference totaling $60.38. He was placed under arrest for shoplifting and released on a copy of a citation.

Stolen Vehicle – Tanglewood Dr- Complainant called in reference to her vehicle being stolen from her driveway. Report taken GCIC entry made.

Juvenile complaint – W Creek Cir: In reference to female subject stating her neighbor’s children were harassing her child and shooting orbeez at her residence. Remedies advised to both parties.

Theft report – in reference to a named observing the mailboxes to the townhomes being open. No items appeared to be taken from mailboxes. Contact made with USPS to secure mailboxes.

Dispute – Towler Street in reference to a dispute between three subjects. Two were placed under arrest for criminal trespass and burglary.

Civil Issue – Reed Way. In reference to complainant stating her neighbor’s trash was in her yard. Civil remedies advised.

Juvenile complaint – Carver Pl; In reference to the complainant advising a group of juveniles threw rocks at her door. No signs of damage were observed and negative contact was made with the juveniles.