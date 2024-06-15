MPD Reports: Stolen vehicle; fraud; sexual assault and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 6 – 13, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – W. Spring St. at MLK Jr. Blvd. – Traffic stop for no insurance. The vehicle was towed by Taylor’s for no insurance and the driver was arrested, fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation for driving on a suspended license.

Fraud – Perry St. – In reference to complainant wishing to report $1,500.00 taken out of his checking account earlier this morning without his authorization. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Plaza Dr. – In reference to complainant wishing to report that three of her vehicle’s tires had been slashed sometime between 2230 hours the previous evening and 1200 hours today. Report taken.

Lost Item – West Spring Street – In reference to a package that was delivered to the wrong address by Fedex. Report taken.

Domestic – Windsor Dr – In reference to a verbal dispute between the complainant and her son about him not doing enough work around the houses. Parties agreed to separate.

Sexual Assault – West Spring Street – Incident occurred in Counties jurisdiction. Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 at Southview, Subject was stopped for tag to conceal identity, expired tag, moving violations. Subject was placed under arrest for DUI.

Lost Item – Blaine St. – Complainant reported his gun (Taurus 9mm G3C) missing from Tangle Wood Dr after attending a block party on 5/31/2024 at approximately 23:30 hrs. Gun was entered into GCIC as stolen.

Dispute – Ridge Rd – In reference to a verbal dispute between parties. All was ok on location and parties agreed to separate.

Dispute – Irving St – In reference to a dispute between parties where the complainant got pepper sprayed. The complainant advised they did not know who sprayed him but parties next door advised they were disputing with a subject who stays with the complainant. The subject has an active warrant but left the scene prior to officers arrival due to the warrant.

Dispute – Ridge Rd – Subject left the property willingly earlier this date. Subject came back and began disputing with the complainant again. Subject was criminally trespassed from Skyline Apts for 2 years.

Dispute – S Broad St. Complainant involved in a physical dispute with a named subject. The subject was arrested for Aggravated assault x2 and criminal damage to property.

Domestic Dispute – Turner St- In reference to a named subject breaking the glass door on his grandfather’s house. The subject was gone when officers arrived. Warrants taken on him for Simple battery FV and criminal trespass FV.

Agency Assist – Walton Rd – Attempt to locate a named subject in reference to WCSO having family violence charges against him. Negative contact.

EMS Assist/DOA – Green St. – In reference to complainant discovering his mother unconscious in her bed. AED applied and CPR conducted. Turned over to EMS.

Damage to Prop./Warrant/Arrest – Plaza Dr- Complainant advised his window was broken and believed it was a named subject. Subject had an active warrant for his arrest and was believed to be staying in Plaza Dr. Officers were given permission to enter the residence to locate subject. He was discovered to be hiding in the back bedroom. He was taken into custody and transported to WCSO on his outstanding warrant without further incident.

Warrant Attempt – Sycamore Ct- In reference to Oconee county requesting officers to attempt to make contact with female subject in reference to her having an arrest warrant. Residence was cleared – she was was not on location.

Damage to property – Turner St- Named subject from previous complaint damaging a door after being locked out of residence, civil remedies advised.

Warrant Service/Follow-Up – Subject was located at this premises and placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Stolen Vehicle – Atha St- Reference to a 1998 Nissan Pathfinder (TCM1585) being taken from the residence. Vehicle listed on GCIC as stolen.

Civil issue – Pine Park St- Female subject called in reference to her landlord destroying her property and throwing her things out onto the side of the road. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Grace Monroe Church – Officer’s observed a named male subject on location, a probable cause search of his vehicle yielded Schedule II and Possession of Marijuana. He was taken into custody.

Domestic Dispute – West Creek Cir. – In reference to a dispute between two parties. Remedies advised. Report taken.

Disturbing the peace – Cedar Ridge Rd. The complainant was complaining about construction in the new subdivision that is being built, He canceled while en route and he was advised to talk to Code enforcement on Monday.

