MPD Reports: Stolen vehicle located/driver arrested; man rolling tire for repair given ride to location; vehicle blocking handicap parking spaces towed

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 4 – 11, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute Non-violent – W Marable St. – In reference to an argument between a brother and sister. The sister had left on foot upon officer arrival. It was determined that no crime had occurred. Residency and eviction process was explained and remedies advised.

Unknown Law – Springer Lane- Possible distress call received from the residence. Contact was made with the residents who advised everything was in good order.

Transport – Hwy 138 @ Chick Fil A- Contact was made with a man who was rolling a tire to Walmart in order to have it replaced. He was given a courtesy ride to Walmart.

Suspicious Person – North Broad St; Waffle House- Female subject on location for several hours acting suspicious. She was given a courtesy ride to her residence.

Fraud – Pavilion Pkwy; Whataburger – In reference to complainant alleging that an employee stole his credit card information and made fraudulent purchases. Report taken. TOT CID.

EMS assist – West Spring Street @ Piedmont Walton- In reference to an elderly patient being released from Piedmont Walton and trying to get a ride home. He was given a courtesy ride to his residence at Lacy Street.

EMS Assist – Classic Trl – In reference to a 12-year-old juvenile calling 911 and him being believed to be home alone, his grandmother and aunt reside next door and he was completing school work in his residence. All okay.

Fire Assist – Hwy 78 @ Southview Drive; In reference to a brush fire in the median on Hwy 78. Tu MFD.

Damage to Property – East Spring St.- Female subject called due to her vehicle having sustained a small crack in the front windshield while she was working. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – West Spring Street / La Fiesta – ARS stop conducted on a Blue SUV due to the registered owner having Warrants out of Greene County. Driver was arrested for her warrant out of Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and transported to WCSO without incident. Vehicle and children turned over to another person.

Suspicious Vehicle – King St- Reference to a vehicle parked at the corner of Green St/King St. Contact was made with the registered owner who stated the vehicle had broken down and they would be getting it tomorrow.

Suspicious Person – Pine Circle – In reference to an unknown subjects heard yelling / screaming in several resident’s yards. Later identified was arrested for loitering and prowling and disorderly conduct and transported to WCSO jail. Report taken.

Firearms – South Madison Ave – In reference to 5 shots heard in the area 5 minutes prior to call. Area check conducted, negative contact.

Other Law – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview- Reference to a female subject trying to remove another female subject from the facility who is currently being held under a 1013 and is not able to be released at this time.

Civil Issue – Wall St- Male subject reporting that a female subject took another female subject’s vehicle without permission to Kentucky. She advised that she and the other female had a verbal agreement for her to drive the vehicle. Civil action advised.

Suspicious vehicle – S. Madison Ave @ E. Church St. – In reference to a green Chevrolet Tahoe illegally parked perpendicularly across multiple handicap parking spots. Attempted to contact registered owner with no success. Vehicle towed by Taylors.

Traffic Stop – West Spring St/Arby’s – Male subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. The front seat passenger was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest out of various different locations. He was arrested and turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident.

Other Law – Cy Nunnally Airport- Athens Clarke requesting Officers make contact with staff on location in reference to checking for threats. No threats made. All okay.

Area Check – Davis St at Pine Park St- Reference report of a utility pole in the roadway. No pole located in roadway, but one was observed that had fallen on some power lines. Monroe utilities advised.

Traffic stop/ Arrest – The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County.

Agency assist -Hwy 11 near Charlotte Rowell. In reference to a stolen auto entering the city limits. County located the vehicle and arrested the driver and passenger on various charges, Turned over to WCSO.

