MPD Reports: Stolen vehicle recovered and female suspect arrested; shoplifting; juvenile complaints and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Stolen Vehicle – Tanglewood Dr- Stolen vehicle (white Chevrolet Traverse) out of Oglethorpe County being driven by a named female subject. The vehicle was recovered and the suspect was placed under arrest and transferred over to an Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Juvenile Complaint – Rosewood Lane; In reference to young juveniles riding a red four-wheeler on the streets with no helmets. Verbal warning given to Parent on location.

Disturbing Peace -Area of Monroe Area High School- Complaint of motorcycle causing excessive noise. Negative contact.

911 Hang Up – South Broad St- Juveniles playing with mothers phone stating someone was being mean to her, contact made all was okay on scene.

Suspicious Vehicle – Unisia Dr.- In reference to a motorcycle driving recklessly, the bike crossed back outside of city limits prior to officer contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – South Madison Ave.- Caller stated there was a vehicle parked since Thursday that they were unfamiliar with, all appeared okay with the vehicle.

Dispute – Claywill Cir.- Dispute between two subject, remedies advised. One subject was issued an unrelated citation for driving in violation of a learners permit.

Animal Complaint – Plaza Dr; – Complaint of dogs in apartment above complainant causing loud noise disturbing peace. Remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Church St. -Anonymous complainant stated a gray Dodge truck was failing to maintain lane, contact made with the vehicle. All okay.

Suspicious Person – McDaniel St @ Michael Etchinson Rd- In reference to an individual in a striped shirt sitting down next to the road. Contact was made with the subject, he was handed over to his mother.

Dispute – W Spring St; Walmart -Anonymous complainant stated a white male and female were on scene yelling at each other. Negative contact.

Suspicious Person – West Spring Street, World of Smoke- In reference to the business owner getting into an argument with a named male subject. The subject was banned indefinitely from the store. Notice of Prohibited Entry forms completed.

Illegal Parking – Pavilion Pkwy @ Publix- Complaint of vehicle in handicap spot. Contact made with owner who advised his mother is handicap.

Dispute – Pine Park St.- Dispute between a male and a subject over property, remedies advised.

Suspicious vehicle – MLK Jr Blvd @ Dunkin- Complainant called to report the driver of the vehicle in front of her smoking marijuana. Area check conducted. Negative contact.

Other Law – Birch Street; In reference to a vehicle parked in the complainant’s spot.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St. – In reference to the back door open and subject gone. Report taken and sent to CID for further investigation.

Child Custody – South Madison/Pine Park – In reference to a male subject requesting officer standby as he picks up his son, all okay.

Juvenile Complainant – Union St- Reference to juveniles wearing football helmets, ringing the complainant’s doorbell. Juveniles were gone when officers arrived.

Juvenile Problem – Magnolia Ter- Reference to the same juveniles from call #3. Juveniles were gone on bicycles when officers arrived.

Domestic – Walmart Parking Lot – Male subject was arguing with his daughter over her borrowing his truck and phone. Advised Remedies for civil issues.

Firearms – Eagle Trail – In reference to firearm call last date, homeowner believed her home was hit by a bullet. That was determined to not be the case, all okay.

Firearms – Mobley Circle – In reference to hearing about 5-6 gunshots/fireworks, area check conducted all appeared okay.

