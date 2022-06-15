MPD Reports: Stolen vehicle recovered, false report of stabbing and guns drawn, slew of assault charges and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period June 2 – 9, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Felker St – In reference to a father and daughter having a verbal disagreement. All was okay on scene.

Property Damage – Highland Creek Drive in reference to the complainant’s window shattered by an unknown object. Report taken.

Damage to Property – N. Broad St. Complainant reported someone striking his vehicle while it was parked overnight at Da Grand, Report taken.

Dispute – Magnolia Terrace: In regards to an unruly male on scene. Verbal argument between two brothers. All was ok on scene.

Dispute – Plaza Trace in reference to a male and female arguing since yesterday. Report taken.

Mental Patent – Mountain View Dr; In reference to the complainant’s mother threatening to hurt herself. Subject was gone when officers arrived

Suspicious Person – Church St. Subject was arrested for an outstanding felony parole violation warrant after officers visually identified him walking down Church St. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street in reference to a subject in the Loss Prevention Office. He was placed under arrest and released on a copy of his citation.

Damage to Property – Michael Cir; In reference to the complainant stating someone possibly tried to kick open their backdoor. The glass backdoor of the house had no signs of being kicked in. All was ok.

Dispute/Violent – Lacy St. Complainant called and advised she was assaulted, sustaining a laceration on her eyebrow and a broken tooth by a named male. Identity of the male subject was confirmed and and he was later arrested for aggravated battery. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Suicide Attempt – Plaza Trace- In reference to subject cutting himself with a razor blade. The subject had several lacerations to his arms and neck and was transported to Piedmont Walton via EMS.

Threats – S Broad St; – In reference to a male subject wanting to file a Temporary Protection Order against someone. He was advised of the civil process.

EMS Assist – Radford St – Complainant said he was depressed and wanted to go to the hospital. Turned Over To EMS

Juvenile complaint – Stonecreek Bend – In reference to juveniles swimming in the neighborhood pool that do not live there. Remedies advised.

Fight – Sorrells St – While patrolling the area, the officer observed three people fighting on location. One was arrested for criminal damage in the second, and simple battery. Another was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Rockdale.

Assault – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a subject being assaulted. Report taken.

Assault – Sorrells St, Subject’s showed up on location and attacked a female subject. Warrants were taken on the suspect for Battery.

Dispute – Lacy St. – In reference to people stabbed and individuals with guns drawn at each other. No one stabbed or had guns. A named person was arrested for Obstruction.

Shots fired – Booth Dr. @ Oak St. – In reference to shots being fired in close proximity to officers patrolling in the area. No shell casings were located, and no witnesses wished to speak.

Dispute – Harris St. – Verbal dispute. One party was gone upon officer’s arrival. The situation was mediated.

Suspicious Person – North View/ Ford St.- Multiple individuals were observed on N View Dr. around vehicles. Subjects took off running in different directions, with negative contact with any subjects.

Illegal Dumping – Hwy 138/78 in reference to a gold passenger car leaving trash. Vehicle was gone when officers arrived, no contact made.

Suspicious Vehicle – Shops at Breedlove. In reference to a vehicle in the parking lot for some time with no tag and appeared to be abandoned. 2007 Ford Edge belongs to 1st Franklin Financial in the shopping center and is a repo. All okay.

Traffic Stop – E. Spring/ Lumpkin Female subject was stopped for brake light violation and active warrant for damage to property. She was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

EMS Assist/DOA – Highland Creek Dr – Woman called in reference to finding her mother unconscious, and not breathing. She had a DNR and was found with no pulse. Turned over to the Coroner.

Suspicious Person – 6th Street in reference to a female subject walking onto complainant’s property and possibly looking into mailboxes. She flagged in Spillman for 10-96 and advised to stay off people’s property. All ok

Threats – Sherwood Drive. In reference to the complainant requesting a report due to a child custody issue. Report taken.

Damage to Property – City Hall -Subject called in reference to a damaged fire hydrant near the City Hall fountain. He showed surveillance footage of a physical dispute between two parties. During the dispute one of the parties attempted to run over another party and struck the fire hydrant. Report taken.

Theft – Mayfield Dr/ Green St in reference to a named person stating he dropped $700 in cash while working at the top of the cell tower in the area. Report taken.

Juvenile Runaway – Michael Cir Reference a juvenile leaving his residence and possibly being in Braselton. Juvenile will be listed on GCIC/NCIC as a missing/runaway juvenile.

Auto Theft – MLK Jr. (At&t). In reference to the complainant stating her 2018 Jeep Cherokee has been stolen from the parking lot. The complainant called back prior to officer arrival and advised that the vehicle has been located and not stolen.

Welfare Check – Monroe Motor Inn in reference to a named subject possibly being assaulted by her boyfriend. She refused to speak with the police and stated that the named boyfriend was not staying with her. Report taken.

Assault – Breedlove Drive (Ridgeview) In reference to a patient claiming that she was assaulted by staff on 06/04/2022. Report taken.

Juvenile Complaint – Kendall Court -Anonymous caller stated a large group of juveniles waving firearms around. Contact made with several juveniles the firearm located was an airsoft gun and not a real firearm.

Theft Report – Walker drive in reference to gas being stolen from vehicle. Report taken.

Threats – South Madison Ave- In reference to a woman reporting her ex-boyfriend threatening her over the phone. Report taken and she was advised of TPO process.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle – Baron Notified of STOLEN vehicle hit on Flock unit. During investigation, Officers observed the vehicle on Baron Dr. Felony Stop was conducted and the driver was taken into custody without incident. The subject was taken into custody for driving with license suspended and Possession. of Stolen Vehicle. 2012 Audi Q5 was STOLEN out of Athens Clark County Police Department. The subject was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken