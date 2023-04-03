MPD Reports: stolen vehicles; juvenile complaints; mental health issues and slew of suspicious vehicle reports

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 23 – 30, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damaged Property – Ridge Rd – In reference to complainant’s vehicle being damaged with a brick. Report taken.

Stolen Vehicle – Brookland Ct- Complainant had her 2007 Toyota Corolla stolen overnight. Last seen in front of her house at 9pm. Report taken and entered on GCIC.

Domestic Dispute – North Broad Street, Deer Acres Inn- Complainant was in a dispute with her child’s father over a child support payment. She was advised to take the matter to court. She then left the scene. No further action taken.

Stolen Vehicle – MPD- The complainant came to report his vehicle was stolen. Person of interest is Ms. Bonnie Armistead Report taken, vehicle entered on GCIC as a hold to notify.

Juvenile Complaint – Towler St In reference to a 16-year-old female on location damaging a TV with a hammer. Juvenile, who was identified, took a black Iphone belonging to complainant and left residence, Juvenile complaint completed and she was listed on GCIC as a runaway.

Dispute – East Washington St. In reference to a named male subject on location destroying his mother’s property. He was gone when officers arrived. Warrants to be taken for Criminal Trespass-Family Violence. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – 1 Bulldog Dr: George Walton Academy: In reference to a caller advising a subject was on school grounds with firearm on his hip. Contact was made with named subject who secured his firearm in his vehicle.

Juvenile Complaint – Grace Church in reference to several juveniles skateboarding in the parking lot. Juveniles asked to leave property, all ok.

Damage to Property – Ridge Road. In reference to two juveniles who possibly threw a rock through the window. Report taken.

EMS assist – Breedlove Dr; Ridgeview Institute. In reference to a named subject having a mental episode. Subject was transported to Piedmont-Walton for treatment.

DOA – Southside – Male subject found deceased. CID Notified and turned over to Coroner.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Piedmont Physicians. In reference to a named male subject being on location. He advised he is supposed to have a place to stay at a MHP starting 03/24/23. A warning was given to him for being on location.

Dispute Non-Violent – W Spring St; McDonalds. In reference to a vehicle not moving in the drive thru. Vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Foot Pursuit – Tanglewood Dr in reference to a named subject standing out front of the residence at a party. He fled from officers into the residence and was lost after a foot chase into another large party in the neighborhood. Warrants to be taken.

Suspicious Person – Your Pie in reference to a male on location making customers feel uncomfortable. Manager on location asked male to leave prior to Officer’s arrival. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 at Hwy 138 on ramp west bound. In reference to a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the on ramp. Unfounded.

Dispute Call – Ridge Road. In reference to a male subject’s door being kicked by his grandniece. Remedies were advised.

Dispute – N Broad St; Tacos and Beer: In reference to a named subject intoxicated and harassing other customers. He was able to contact a ride and all units went back into service.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Avenue: In reference to caller being concerned about going over DOT hours due to having to wait on Walmart DC to accept his drop off. Report Taken.

Suspicious Person – Michael Cir in reference to a male near a vehicle at Michael Cir and setting the car alarm off. Contact made with a named subject at Michael Circle who stated he set the alarm off on accident. All ok.

Arrest / Follow up – in reference to locating the named female who had been shoplifting from several business’s in downtown. She was arrested and taken to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspicious Person – Harry’s: Female subject asleep in her parked vehicle. All OK.

Suspicious Vehicle -MAHS: White passenger car with MAHS parking pass, unoccupied. All OK.

Suspicious Vehicle – Felker Park: Male subject sleeping in his vehicle. He was informed of park hours and sent on his way.

Dispute call – Piedmont Walton. Named subject from a previous call was found refusing to leave location and arguing with staff. He was arrested and transported to Walton County jail. Multiple warrants obtained, Report taken.

Unknown Law – E Marable @ Gatewood- In reference to a caller stating a gold SUV was parked on the side of the road with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. Contact was made with the driver, who stated she ran out of gas. She had a suspended license and the vehicle had no insurance. Vehicle was towed by Taylors.

Suspicious Vehicle – Walton St. Report of unknown vehicle parked in front of the residence. Vehicle was unoccupied, parked correctly and appeared to have been on location overnight.

Dispute – E Washington – In reference to a 3rd party caller stating someone on location was causing a disturbance. Contact was made with the resident who stated her son was there and getting on her nerves but left before officers arrived on scene. All ok.

Illegal Parking – Tractor Supply. In reference to a person parking in a handicap spot with no placard. Area checked with no contact.