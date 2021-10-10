MPD Reports: Stolen vehicles, shoplifting complaints and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious person – TIm Stewart Funeral Home – In reference to a subject pulling into the parking lot claiming there is a burglary in progress in his home. The subject was not well, EMS contacted and turned over to them when they arrived scene. He was transported to the hospital.

Shoplifting – West Spring St (Wal-Mart): In reference to an employee having two women in custody for skip scanning. Report made.

Dispute – Atha Street. in reference two parties disputing over infidelity and $10. Parties separated.

Stolen Vehicle – New Lacy Street and Wall Street in reference to locating a vehicle taken out of Monroe.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street @ Walmart: in reference to a male and female shoplifting items. Both parties criminally trespassed from Walmart for one calendar year.

Assault – West Spring Street (Piedmont Walton) in reference to a female subject being in a physical altercation with several other subjects in the area of Monroe Estates earlier this date but did not know where in the apartment complex and with who.

Suspicious Person -Highway 78 EB. Reference Elderly white female walking down the roadway. Area checked with negative contact.

Damage to Property – Towler Street In reference to the complainant’s vehicle damaged last night in Young Pines.

Entering Auto – Wheel House Lane in reference to a firearm taken out of a vehicle. The complainant advised that his 2016 Dodge Ram was entered sometime between the hours of 0900 09/28/2021 and 0900 09/29/2021. The vehicle was left unlocked, and a Sig Saur P229 9mm handgun was taken. The handgun has been entered onto GCIC. Report taken.

Theft – West Spring Street (Walmart) in reference to a temp tag taken off the back of a 2002 Toyota Camry LE white in color. Report Made.

Suspicious Activity – Wheel House Lane Dispatch advised a group of subjects were kicking the front door to the above apartment. Residents were not on location while the subjects were kicking her door. Subjects were gone prior to OFCs arrival. Contact was made with the COMP via cell phone and informed her front and rear doors were still locked and secure. COMP advised her daughter received a text message stating people were at her house to fight.

Dispute – Booth Dr dispute between a male and a female subject. The male left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. Complainant stated the male pulled her by her hair, hair was located on the living room floor. She also had a scratch on her neck from a previous altercation with the subject. Pictures were taken and warrant to be taken for battery FVA.

Illegal Gambling – West Spring St in reference to an anonymous ex-employee wanted to notify Law Enforcement that the manager at the store is doing illegal payouts. Nothing further.

Firearms – Wheel House Ln in reference to several gun shoots coming from young pines area. Area checked no contact, all appeared ok.

Juvenile Complaint – West Spring St, juveniles causing issues at the Walmart and littering, one of the juveniles was criminally trespassed for life per the request of Walmart Employee.

Unknown Law – West Spring St, flagged down by citizen in reference to a female laying in the parking lot. Made contact with the female who was having a medical issue with her back, she denied EMS and stated she has on going issues with her back locking up. All ok on location.

Dispute – Douglas St in reference to a verbal dispute between a male and a female. Both parties advised everything was ok.

Dispute – Davis St I reference to a dispute between a couple. A male was arrested for Battery F.V.

Stolen Vehicle – Cherokee Ave. in reference to a stolen Tahoe, victim did not want to press charges. Husband of victim allowed his friend to take the vehicle.