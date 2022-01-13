MPD Reports: Storm damage keeps officers busy; Fraud arrest after man attempts to use checks from deceased person

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022. Due to the length, it has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Mental Subject – Meadow View Dr. – Subject advised someone was trying to break into her residence. Subject was advised her doors and windows were secure and that the noises were from the weather.

Trees Down – McDaniel St.- Two trees across the roadway.

Alarm – McDaniel St – In reference to a front door motion. Upon officer arrival the front door to the guest house was unsecured. The building was cleared, all appeared OK. .

Tree Down – West Spring at SCI Roofing: Fire contacted in reference to cutting up the large tree.

Tree Down – E Spring St. @ Bryant Rd. – Tree and power lines down.

Tree Down – W. Spring @ Breedlove Dr.- Tree and power lines down.

Suspicious person – W Spring St – In reference to a woman who advised she just got out of the hospital and was waiting for her ride. All was OK with her and she did not require any police assistance

600 Hours (Tree Down) McDaniel St and Breedlove. Relieved night shift in reference to power lines and tree down.

Suspicious Person – Martin Luther King Jr BLVD – Dunkin. Female subject on location wearing a hospital gown. She advised she needed no assistance and was waiting on a ride to pick her up. All ok

Tree Down – Southview Dr: In reference to a tree across the roadway. Tree cut in half and removed from the roadway.

Stolen Vehicle – GW Carver Dr – Man states his 2018 Jeep Renegade was missing and suspects it stolen. He did not have any tag info and is behind on his payments. He was advised of remedies before placing the vehicle on GCIC as stolen.

Bad Checks – Johns Supermarket. In reference to a subject attempting to cash a check belonging to a deceased victim who died in 2020. He was arrested and charged with forgery in the 4th degree. He was taken to the Walton County Jail where he was turned over to the staff on scene without incident.

Dispute – 3rd St – Subject called in reference to her daughter taking her 1-year-old outside. She lied about having parental rights to the 1-year-old grandchild. Situation mediated.

Follow Up – SorrellS St In reference to a male subject being hit by his mother. He had marks, but stated that the marks were from a dirt bike accident. Attempts to make contact with the mother were made and were unsuccessful. DFCS was contacted.

Other Law – West Spring St. Complainant wanted to notify law enforcement that he had not been involved in a hit and run. MPD notified.