MPD Reports: Strange mental health issues and slew of juvenile problems

The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – Ridge Road; Skyline Trace Apts: Complainant reported that her playground fence had been damaged over the night. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – W Spring in reference to a white male hanging out in the front of the door. All okay,

Trespassing -Walmart: Male suspect arrested for criminal trespass after being located on location. Subject transported to the jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Pavillion Parkway. in reference to a male subject staring at the complainant over thirty minutes ago. Negative contact.

Firearms – Pine Park/Davis Street – Complainant heard multiple gunshots in the area. Officer canvased area on foot. During the course of the investigation a search warrant conducted. Male subject was taken into custody for multiple firearm and narcotic charges.

Suspicious Person – Tall Oaks. Report of persons who attempted to break into a barn last date on location. Prior to officers’ arrival it was determined that all was ok.

Mental Person – Sycamore Ct in reference to a woman being sexually assaulted by her Spirits. Her father claimed he was going to take Hattie to Advantage.

Dispute – S Broad St in reference to a rolling domestic between a woman and male subject after they left Scoops. The male subject was given a City citation for Disorderly Conduct.

Stolen Vehicle – Meadow View Drive. Report of stolen vehicle, 1986 Chevrolet Camaro (RGU8425). Vehicle added to GCIC as stolen.

Fire Assist – Spruce Lane in reference to a child called 911 saying his house was on fire. After the investigation there were two children playing on the phone and there was not a fire.

Follow Up – Clifford Court. Stolen vehicle from call 14 located, it was determined to be a civil issue, vehicle removed from GCIC as stolen.

Child Abuse – W Spring St: Piedmont Walton: In reference to a 16-year-old male possibly being assaulted. Report taken, DFACS contacted, CID notified.

Runaway Juvenile – Magnolia Ter.- In reference to an 11-year-old male that ran away from home. The Male was located a few moments later on Magnolia St. and was turned back over to his mother.

Other law – Ridge Road – In reference to a male wanting to retrieve old belongings from his old house. He was able to do so without issue.

Traffic Stop – Felker St.- Man was stopped for no insurance. His license was suspended, and he was taken into custody. He was charged with DWLS and No insurance.

Missing person – Baron DR – In reference to a juvenile female leaving her residence with her boyfriend. Dad was unable to make contact with the juvenile, listed on GCIC as missing.

Firearm – Storehouse Ct In reference to a juvenile black male in a red hat brandishing a firearm. Negative contact.

Dispute – Dollar General on E. Spring – Subject was criminally trespassed from the store after he allegedly caused a disturbance and argued with the management.

Juvenile Runaway – Storehouse Ct In reference to a named juvenile leaving out the back door. Placed on GCIC as Missing, report taken.

Dispute – Launius Ave: Verbal argument between two subjects. One left the residence on his own accord. Both parties advised no physical altercation occurred.

Theft in Progress – MLK JR BLVD;Tractor Supply: Male subject was caught actively stealing pallets and had loaded 36 pallets on his truck and trailer. He arrested w/o incident for Loitering and Prowling and Theft By Taking.

Dispute Call – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton. Male subject was asked to leave by staff and refused to. He was Criminally Trespassed and escorted to his brother’s residence.

Vehicle Breakdown – E Spring St and Broad St- Silver Toyota Camry broken down in left turn lane. Vehicle moved from roadway. The driver was arrested for driving without license. He written citation and taken to Walton County Jail.

Theft Report – Student advised some unknown person entered her book bag and removed money while she was out of the classroom. Report taken

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Parkway (Publix). In reference to the complainant stating a male in a white passenger car tried to get a female in a dark colored mustang, to get out of her car and into his. The complainant did not wish to meet with an officer and advised that the mustang was not on location anymore. Officer patrolled the area with negative contact of anything suspicious.

Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property – Subject placed his Beats on top of book bag in gym and walked off returned and now missing.

Hit and Run – South Broad Street. In reference to a semi-truck making contact with a vehicle parked downtown. Semi-truck left the scene. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Stolen Vehicle -South Broad Street & Hardee’s. In reference to 330 observing a FLOCK hit for a stolen vehicle. Contact was made with the semi-trailer confirmed to be stolen out of Florida. Driver was unaware of situation, and trailer unloaded at Walmart DC and impounded.

Dispute non-violent – Arcadia Ct: Verbal altercation between a male and a female over the female finding out the male was cheating on her. Both parties agreed to separate, and remedies were advised.

Traffic Stop – HWY 11 at Frank’s Valero. Driver arrested for no license.

EMS Assist – Hwy 78 at Truck Stop. Female unresponsive. Possible overdose issued Narcan. Turned over to EMS

Dispute – Wellington Dr. In reference to a dispute between a woman and her mother. She was voluntarily transported to Piedmont Walton for a mental health evaluation. All ok

Missing person – Storehouse Ct; in reference to a runaway juvenile running away from home due to her not wanting to relocate to her grandparents’ house in Covington, Ga. She was placed on GCIC as a runaway and a CHINS report was completed. A follow up was conducted and the juvenile was located at Wheelhouse Ln; and was turned over to her mother and removed from GCIC.

Arrest – Windstream in reference to transporting a woman for a failure to appear warrant. She was arrested by Winder PD and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Stolen Vehicle – Mayfield Dr. Report of a pickup truck taken by a coworker, vehicle was returned while on scene all ok. Report denied

Dispute – Wheel House Lane. In reference to a possible dispute. All advised ok and nobody called 911.