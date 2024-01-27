MPD Reports: Student assaults bus driver; DFCS called after 9-year-old runs away from home in 20 degree weather

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Civil Issue – Masters Dr- Male subject reporting his Dodge work van stolen by Ex- Girlfriend. Incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was referred to make a report with WCSO.

Other law – S. Madison Ave.- In reference to a male subject not wanting another subject’s grandfather on location to collect his items. The grandfather left, remedies advised.

Other Law – Tanglewood Dr; Male subject called in reference to locating a deceased canine on his

rental property. Report taken, CID notified and responded.

Area Check – West Spring St @ Piedmont Walton; Staff called in reference to a subject leaving the

hospital with an IV in their arm. Negative contact.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 @ Walton Truckstop; In reference to a male subject sleeping in a vehicle at the entrance of the gas station. He was found to have no valid insurance or driver's license. The vehicle was concealed by a false temporary tag. He was not observed operating the vehicle, but was cited for concealing the identity of a vehicle. The vehicle was turned over to Taylor's wrecker service.

Dispute – Tall Oaks East; Civil issue between two subjects, remedies advised.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 138- Caller stated a black in color Kia passenger car was failing to maintain lane, no contact with the vehicle.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – Hwy 78 EB at Edmondson Rd- Vehicle stopped for cracked windshield and defective brake light. Male subject arrested for Poss Shed I- THC.

Juvenile Runway – Pine Knoll Street – In reference to a 9-year-old male running away from home in 20-degree weather. The child was later located, upon locating the child allegations of abuse were made. Oncall DFACS arrived on scene to conduct their investigation.

Dispute – Nowell St. – in reference to male and female who got into an argument in the

front yard. Both subjects separated and a report was completed.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Aycock Ave – Driver was stopped for speeding. Probable cause search due to the odor of marijuana. Psilocybin mushrooms were located and the driver was taken into custody for possession of schedule 1, possession of firearm during commission of a crime and speeding.

Dispute – E Marable St. – The complainant wanted to report that she was scared because her dad yelled at her. She could not give me an example. She has mental health issues and did not

want a med unit. Remedies advised.

Theft – West Spring Street in reference to a theft of a Catalytic Converter

Suicide Threats – Peters St – In reference to a male subject having suicidal ideations, he was given a ride to the hospital by his family member. All OK.

Civil Issue – West Fambrough – Complainant had questions regarding the landlord not fixing things.

Remedies were advised.

Theft Report – Sorrells St. – Subject wanted to report that another subject took the key to her 2015 Nissan Altima within the last week. Report taken.

Shoplifting – E. Spring St.; Dollar General – In reference to shoplifting, three subject shoplifted misc. items with a value of less than $100. All subjects were criminally trespassed for a period of two (2) years and two of them went to jail on prior warrants.

Welfare Check – East Spring/North Madison – In reference to an elderly female having difficulty standing. Contact was made and she advised all was ok.

Assault – HWY 11 in reference to a juvenile from Monroe High School assaulted her bus driver. Simple Battery charges were taken out on the juvenile.

Suspicious Person – East Church Street – Complainant advised two males went into the bathroom and was concerned in reference to a possible drug deal. The two subjects were located in the

bathroom having sexual relations. One was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and

taken into custody.

Suspicious Person – Tall Oaks – In reference to a female subject drunk in the yard, she was given a courtesy ride and turned over to her family.

Fraud – Blaine St. – The complainant left prior to officer arrival.

Lost Item – West Spring Street in reference to a lost wallet on 01/04/2023.

Fire Assist – Meadow Walk Dr – In reference to a house fire. All residents safely evacuated. Scene was turned over to Monroe/Walton County Fire while officers stood by to assist with scene safety, traffic direction and control.

Dispute – Booth Dr – In reference to a named subject on location with a warrant. Officers could

not locate the subject.

Suspicious Vehicle – Mathews Park – In reference to a vehicle parked on location after hours, occupied by two individuals. The individuals stated they had parked there to chat, were not aware of park hours, and left upon officer request.

Suspicious Person – Ford DT @ Edwards St – In reference to a named subject walking down Edwards St. towards Ford St. The subject stated that he was walking from a female friend’s house to his dad’s house to be driven to work at Progress Container in Winder. His father arrived and his statements lined up with those of the subject. The two were then sent on their way.

